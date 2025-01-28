The Simple Trick For Keeping Chilled Appetizers Cold

When planning a party, keeping everything at the right temperature isn't easy. Between getting dishes in and out of the oven, focusing on food presentation, and ensuring guests have plenty to eat, it's just another chore to make sure the cold food stays cold, and the hot food stays hot. If you're looking for a simple trick to keep those chilled appetizers from getting lukewarm, try this trick: Fill a bag with ice, then place it an appetizer bowl or tray, and cover it with dry lettuce leaves. Add the cold food on top, and you have a nicely chilled dish that maintains just the right temperature.

Make sure there are no holes in the bags when you fill them with ice; The melted water could lead to soggy food. The lettuce acts as an easy, inexpensive way of covering the ice to keep the presentation top tier, but the leaves are still thin enough that the cold will chill your appetizer dish.