What's The Average Shelf Life Of Cocoa Powder?

Cocoa powder is one of those ingredients that's easy to forget about — until you need it. Whether you're baking brownies from scratch or you want a bit of cocoa in your coffee, cocoa powder adds rich, deep flavors that take baked goods and drinks (or chili, if you're Martha Stewart) to the next level. Unopened cocoa powder can last in your pantry for two to three years. Once the canister has been opened, however, its shelf life shortens significantly — you'll need to use it up (or throw it away) after about a year. When you open a new canister of cocoa powder, it's a good idea to write the date on it in permanent marker so you know when it's time to grab a new container from the store.

That said, this is more a matter of cocoa powder's quality rather than its safety. The quality of cocoa powder can degrade if it sits in your pantry year after year, but it doesn't go bad the way that other foods do. There are a few different reasons cocoa powder holds up in your pantry without spoiling. Since the moisture content of cocoa powder is so low, it makes it tough for bacteria to take hold, keeping it from spoiling as quickly as some other foods. The antioxidants in cocoa powder (the same ones that give dark chocolate its health benefits) also help the stuff hold up over time. So there's nothing wrong with using cocoa powder after the one-year mark, but you'll likely get the best taste before that — and slightly less chocolate flavor in whatever you're making after.