Here's What The World's First KitchenAid Mixer Looked Like In 1919

The KitchenAid mixer is a quintessential tool of many a home baker's kitchen. Its hinged, torpedo-shaped top is highly recognizable, and you may have first become acquainted with it in the kitchens of your childhood. But although this mixer has looked familiar for decades, its earliest iteration was markedly different. In fact, if you were to suddenly come across KitchenAid's original stand mixer today, you might not even know what you were looking at.

That's because that famous torpedo top didn't exist until 1937, with the introduction of the Model K stand mixer. According to KitchenAid's own historical account, the company's first stand mixer debuted in 1919 as the Model H-5, a relatively heavy 5-quart mixer that weighed 65 pounds and reportedly retailed for $189.50 (equal to over $3,500 today).

It was also surprisingly tall, with its motor mounted on a metal beam straight on top of its armature. And there was no hinge to rotate the top up. It also came with a pretty interesting bowl — a relatively small design with a more closed rim, sitting on two arms rather than being locked into the mixer's base. There are modern KitchenAid mixers where the bowl also sits on arms, called Bowl-Lift models, but these arrived well after the brand gained fame with its locked-in version. Another huge difference with the H-5 was lack of color. Though it's unclear whether or not H-5 color variations existed, modern images show it either coated in white or stripped down to its base metal thanks to time. Likewise, KitchenAid's history states it formally debuted color options in 1955.