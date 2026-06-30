What Does KitchenAid Do With Unsold Or Returned Mixers?

KitchenAid mixers are known for their quality — but they can get pretty pricey. If you've ever wondered what KitchenAid does with it's returned or unsold mixers, you're not alone. The answer is twofold. Returned mixers in like-new condition (potentially with minor cosmetic defects) go through the brand's certified refurbished program. Mixers unsold by retailers may go to discount resellers or liquidation stores.

If you're debating whether buying a KitchenAid stand mixer is worth it, checking out the brand's certified refurbished program is a smart way to save some serious cash. If you're simply looking for a replacement for a KitchenAid mixer that's worn out (the average lifespan of a KitchenAid mixer varies, according to customers), certified refurbished options can help you replace your appliance for less. KitchenAid's refurbishment program works to restore returned stand mixers to their original glory. Each appliance is rigorously cleaned, tested, and repackaged. If a mixer has serious cosmetic defects, it doesn't make the cut.

If you're interested in getting a KitchenAid mixer from a liquidation store, you might have to be patient — but waiting can be well worth your time. Sam's Club and other major retailers often auction off unsold kitchen appliances to liquidators, but there's no telling exactly what you get when you visit the store since shipments vary. Thrift lovers tend to flock to liquidation stores for huge discounts on kitchen items, so high-value finds, including KitchenAid mixers, are likely to go quickly once they hit the shelves.