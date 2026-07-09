Soft Tofu 101: Use This Cooking Method For Crispy Nuggets With A Tender Inside

Despite its simple appearance, tofu can be difficult to get right. With so many common tofu cooking mistakes to look out for, such as poor seasoning or improper draining, this protein can be tricky to work with. But when it comes to making tofu nuggets which have that perfect crunch on the outside and tender bite on the inside, battering and deep frying is the way to go. Battering can give delicate proteins like tofu a light, smooth crust, which gets impossibly crisp when deep fried but keeps the texture inside tender.

That said, you also have to pick the right tofu to deep fry. There are many types of tofu out there, and each kind is better suited for different recipes, but soft block tofu is the one you need for nuggets. Deep fried tofu is often made with firm block tofu as it holds its shape the best when cooked. However, these firmer varieties can dry out quicker if they are fried for too long, resulting in a rubbery texture.

Soft block tofu may typically be dismissed when it comes to making crispy nuggets, but when handled right, its jelly-like texture actually makes for the perfect pillowy inside. The heat from the oil works with the batter to give it its crispy exterior, while the soft tofu retains its silkiness. There is even a common Japanese dish known as agedashi tofu, which involves deep frying soft block tofu and serving it in a savory broth. Just make sure you're not buying soft silken tofu though, as this style is even more delicate and easily breakable.