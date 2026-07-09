Soft Tofu 101: Use This Cooking Method For Crispy Nuggets With A Tender Inside
Despite its simple appearance, tofu can be difficult to get right. With so many common tofu cooking mistakes to look out for, such as poor seasoning or improper draining, this protein can be tricky to work with. But when it comes to making tofu nuggets which have that perfect crunch on the outside and tender bite on the inside, battering and deep frying is the way to go. Battering can give delicate proteins like tofu a light, smooth crust, which gets impossibly crisp when deep fried but keeps the texture inside tender.
That said, you also have to pick the right tofu to deep fry. There are many types of tofu out there, and each kind is better suited for different recipes, but soft block tofu is the one you need for nuggets. Deep fried tofu is often made with firm block tofu as it holds its shape the best when cooked. However, these firmer varieties can dry out quicker if they are fried for too long, resulting in a rubbery texture.
Soft block tofu may typically be dismissed when it comes to making crispy nuggets, but when handled right, its jelly-like texture actually makes for the perfect pillowy inside. The heat from the oil works with the batter to give it its crispy exterior, while the soft tofu retains its silkiness. There is even a common Japanese dish known as agedashi tofu, which involves deep frying soft block tofu and serving it in a savory broth. Just make sure you're not buying soft silken tofu though, as this style is even more delicate and easily breakable.
How to deep fry your soft block tofu
Crisp, deep-fried tofu starts with removing excess moisture, and for soft block tofu, that means draining and patting dry rather than pressing. For the batter, you can mix together water, flour, and spices to coat your tofu in. You may also add potato starch along with the flour to the batter as it's great for boosting the crunchy texture. Cornstarch can also be used, and it's even a known ingredient for making your tofu extra crispy. Fry for about three to five minutes, or until they reach that perfectly browned exterior.
You may be used to using soft block tofu for scrambled eggs or a creamy dessert, but this style will still come out just as good when battered and fried into nuggets. Be extra careful with how you handle this tofu though, from coating the blocks to frying them in the oil, as one wrong move can make it fall apart. Keep in mind that soft block tofu needs very little pressing and becomes crumbly if it's not handled gently. Also make sure not to over-fry your tofu, or it may fall apart before it hits the plate. Of course, soft block tofu's tender and easily-crumbled texture can make the preparation tricky, but done right, battering and deep frying it is what will give you those crisp nuggets with a custard-like, melt-in-your-mouth center.