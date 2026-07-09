The Pink Pickle Brine Drink That Is Said To Cure Hangovers In Turkey

While pickling has historically been a way to preserve food for longer-term consumption, pickles have come to be recognized for their potential health benefits. Naturally fermented pickles and their juice can contain probiotics, which may support digestion and overall gut health. Pickle juice is also a source of electrolytes, which is one reason athletes may reach for it to prevent dehydration and muscle cramps after intense exercise. Though high in sodium, this is why pickle juice has a reputation for tackling hangovers.

While turşu suyu is easily procured in Turkey, it may not be so easy to come by in the United States. Happily, you can make your own at home. All it takes is water, vinegar, salt, and garlic for a quick pickle brine, although some people also add chickpeas to help with fermentation. You can tinker with the veggies, adding everything from cucumbers to cabbage and red carrots or beets (the latter two being key for producing that signature pink color). All that's left to do is let the mixture sit for a few days. You can also toss in some chiles if you like it spicy. Then see for yourself how the juice delivers after a night out. Serve it cold and don't forget to add some chunks of pickle for the true Turkish experience.