The Unexpected Benefit Of Drinking Straight Pickle Juice

Whenever a pickle jar comes to an end, you're now left with a container of green juice giving off that pungent vinegar smell. What do you do with it? There are certainly some great cocktails to make with leftover pickle juice. You won't go through a lot of brine that way, though, unless you're having guests who (importantly) all enjoy the taste of pickles. In fact, there's one of many very simple ways to use leftover pickle juice, especially if you exercise a lot: You should drink it straight.

In a pinch, pickle juice is a decent substitute for energy drinks. For one thing, it's exceptionally good at keeping you hydrated. Sure, it contains water, although water isn't always the best drink for staying hydrated by itself. But pickle juice also offers a good amount of sodium and potassium. On a sports drink bottle, you'd find both of these, and the companies which market those drinks call them by another name: electrolytes. That term refers to any substance which your body can use to conduct the electrical charges it needs to contract your muscles. If anything, pickle juice contains more electrolytes than many sports drinks (although you shouldn't overdo it). On top of all that, some research suggests that pickle juice seems to help soothe muscle cramps.