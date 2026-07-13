Why You Don't Need Expensive Vodka For The Best Homemade Italian Tomato Sauce

The next time you have guests and you're thinking of impressing them with a rich, flavorsome vodka sauce, it could be a mistake to reach for your most expensive bottle of vodka. When you pay extra for vodka, it's to enjoy all those subtle flavors that can really be appreciated when sipped neat or in a cocktail, but those nuances are lost once the vodka is heated with tomatoes, cream, herbs, and all the other ingredients of a vodka sauce. A more midrange bottle, such as Smirnoff or Tito's, does exactly what the recipe needs without the price tag.

The reason for this is simple: vodka's job isn't to make the sauce taste of vodka, but to release flavor compounds in the tomatoes that dissolve better in alcohol than they do in water or fat, which creates a richer, more rounded sauce. Then, as the vodka cooks off in the heat, the alcohol evaporates altogether. This is why the perfect pairing of vodka and tomatoes has stood the test of time.