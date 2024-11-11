The U.S. is home to a diversity of fusion cuisines, but few have achieved the ubiquity of Italian-American food. From spaghetti and meatballs to garlic bread, such dishes have become assimilated classics, associated as "Italian" foods that aren't actually Italian at all. Some emerged in Italy and then took on new forms, while others are entirely New World creations. And many — like the spicy delights of vodka pasta sauce — are murky in-between, with contentious theories pointing towards both continents.

What's clear is that vodka and tomatoes make the perfect sauce pairing, with the booze enhancing savory notes all the while adding a nice bite. Most popularly, the creation is smoothened out with cream, and served on penne, crafting a dish that's equal parts spicy, sweet, and comforting. It's no surprise then, that many seek accreditation to such a delectable creation. Restaurants in Rome, Bologna, and New York City all vie for the origin story, obfuscating the pasta dish in a creamy murkiness. And in the details, the food's multicultural roots are revealed.