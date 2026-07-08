The Self-Proclaimed Pickle Capital Of The World Is In The United States — And It Has Never Produced Pickles
Whether they're providing a tangy crunch in the center of your hamburger, sitting tastefully on the side of your sub sandwich, livening up your potato salad — or even a cocktail – there's a lot to love about pickles (and a lot of different pickle types to love!). Not to mention, they can provide valuable probiotics, electrolytes, and other nutrients. So there's no more convincing needed to add a jar of pickles to your grocery list. However, back in the 1890s, a nonprofit was established purely to educate consumers about the benefits of eating pickles. Today, that nonprofit is known as Pickle Packers International (PPI), and it is the reason that St. Charles, Illinois is known as the pickle capital of the world.
The story of how St. Charles became the pickle capital isn't complex. In a nutshell, Pickle Packers established its headquarters there in 1962 — and about 16 years later, the organization had made enough of an impact that the Illinois General Assembly officially gave St. Charles the designation. PPI's move to St. Charles and its eventual recognition as the pickle capital reportedly had a lot to do with the fact that Bill "The Dill" Moore (who achieved the position of PPI's Executive Vice President by the time he retired in 1989) resided there. Moore had moved the originazation's headquarters from Oak Park to St. Charles, and was responsible for promoting pickles on PPI's behalf, designing themed merch that put the pickle on pretty much any object you could imagine.
Pickle Packers International and St. Charles today
Pickle Packers International is now headquartered in Washington, D.C. Beyond consumer education, the group remains active in funding pickle-related research, promoting relevant professional certification, advocating at both a national and international level, and more. Plus, a visit to the organization's website reveals pickle-based lesson plans that elementary teachers could incorporate into their curriculum, as well as some fun trivia (including the fact that International Pickle Week is celebrated each May — thanks to PPI, of course!).
So, it is true that no pickles have been produced in St. Charles, Illinois (except perhaps by people making their own quick pickles at home). However, even though PPI has moved its headquarters, the town still has fun with its pickle capital distinction. In June 2024, the St. Charles Park District hosted its first annual Pickle Paradise event, featuring a pickleball tournament, pickle samples, and other entertainment. And in July, a local attraction, the Durant-Peterson House Museum, hosts an annual pickling event, where families can drop in to create their own jar of pickles using fresh-grown ingredients.
If all this pickle talk has your mouth watering and your mind dreaming of a pickle-themed adventure, why not host your own taste test of these 12 store-bought pickle brands we've ranked? We found Classen's Kosher Dill Pickle Spears to be the best, and interestingly these are actually produced just 35 miles north of St. Charles in Woodstock, Illinois.