The Self-Proclaimed Pickle Capital Of The World Is In The United States — And It Has Never Produced Pickles

Whether they're providing a tangy crunch in the center of your hamburger, sitting tastefully on the side of your sub sandwich, livening up your potato salad — or even a cocktail – there's a lot to love about pickles (and a lot of different pickle types to love!). Not to mention, they can provide valuable probiotics, electrolytes, and other nutrients. So there's no more convincing needed to add a jar of pickles to your grocery list. However, back in the 1890s, a nonprofit was established purely to educate consumers about the benefits of eating pickles. Today, that nonprofit is known as Pickle Packers International (PPI), and it is the reason that St. Charles, Illinois is known as the pickle capital of the world.

The story of how St. Charles became the pickle capital isn't complex. In a nutshell, Pickle Packers established its headquarters there in 1962 — and about 16 years later, the organization had made enough of an impact that the Illinois General Assembly officially gave St. Charles the designation. PPI's move to St. Charles and its eventual recognition as the pickle capital reportedly had a lot to do with the fact that Bill "The Dill" Moore (who achieved the position of PPI's Executive Vice President by the time he retired in 1989) resided there. Moore had moved the originazation's headquarters from Oak Park to St. Charles, and was responsible for promoting pickles on PPI's behalf, designing themed merch that put the pickle on pretty much any object you could imagine.