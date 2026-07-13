Costco Shoppers Say This Online-Only Dessert Combo Pack Makes An Excellent Gift
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We've all been there — some people are simply impossible to shop for. When in doubt, we always say you can't go wrong with sending a sweet treat as a present. Who wouldn't love the yummy cookies and brownies in David's Cookies Brownie and Cookie Combo Pack. David's Cookies are known for offering good stuff, including the chocolate cake sold at Costco some shoppers call the best they've ever had, and 1,700 buyers give these fudgy, chocolatey treats a 5-star rating for their deliciousness.
Considering the best brownies take half a day to make, we say it's worth saving the effort and buying this combo pack, which contains six servings of chocolatey Rocky Road brownies filled with walnuts, chocolate chips, peanut butter chips and topped with a chocolate ganache drizzle in a gift-worthy red box. In a separate box are a dozen chocolate-packed Chocolate Chunk cookies. The goodies can be frozen for up to six months if the receiver wants to enjoy them over an extended period of time.
On the David's Cookies site, you can order a cookie and brownie combo pack, but it costs $42.95. Plus, you don't know exactly what you're getting; flavors vary based on availability. Meanwhile, Costco's pack is $29.99, and what you see is what you get.
What buyers think of David's Cookies Brownie and Cookie Combo Pack
Many reviewers of the David's Cookies Brownie and Cookie Combo Pack sent the sweets as a gift. The feedback from their recipients was positive, saying the treats were fresh-tasting and moist. A number even declared they're better than homemade. "These were better than any of my family secret recipes ... this box was polished off in one night — never made it to the freezer," admits one buyer on Costco's website.
A small minority of buyers were not fans of the pack. The biggest complaints were that the treats had a stale taste, and that the cookies arrived messy. "I had these delivered to my daughter for exam week at school. I was expecting her to say they tasted fresh and delicious, but she said they tasted like crunchy Chips Ahoy cookies. I could have spent a lot less money and just sent her those," complains a reviewer.
One thing to keep in mind is that because the treats are perishable, there are some rules surrounding how the pack ships. Orders only ship on Monday and Tuesday for Thursday and Friday delivery; orders do not ship over the weekend; and orders placed after 8 a.m. PST on Tuesday will not ship until the following Monday. If you do order, use this trick to keep your Costco cookies fresher for longer so you can enjoy every bit.