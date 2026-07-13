Costco Shoppers Say This Online-Only Dessert Combo Pack Makes An Excellent Gift

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We've all been there — some people are simply impossible to shop for. When in doubt, we always say you can't go wrong with sending a sweet treat as a present. Who wouldn't love the yummy cookies and brownies in David's Cookies Brownie and Cookie Combo Pack. David's Cookies are known for offering good stuff, including the chocolate cake sold at Costco some shoppers call the best they've ever had, and 1,700 buyers give these fudgy, chocolatey treats a 5-star rating for their deliciousness.

Considering the best brownies take half a day to make, we say it's worth saving the effort and buying this combo pack, which contains six servings of chocolatey Rocky Road brownies filled with walnuts, chocolate chips, peanut butter chips and topped with a chocolate ganache drizzle in a gift-worthy red box. In a separate box are a dozen chocolate-packed Chocolate Chunk cookies. The goodies can be frozen for up to six months if the receiver wants to enjoy them over an extended period of time.

On the David's Cookies site, you can order a cookie and brownie combo pack, but it costs $42.95. Plus, you don't know exactly what you're getting; flavors vary based on availability. Meanwhile, Costco's pack is $29.99, and what you see is what you get.