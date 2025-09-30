Use This Trick To Keep Your Costco Cookies Fresher For Longer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If there's one fact super fans should know about Costco's bakery, it's that you can buy a massive package of delicious chocolate chip cookies. However, buying items in bulk can be a Costco shopping habit that costs you hundreds of dollars if you're not careful. When you see one of those enticing buy-one, get-one sales on cookies near the bakery, or you happen to acquire a potpourri of desserts for a party, it's easy to get carried away. Impulse buys can lead to a situation in which you have way too many cookies to eat, and they turn stale. Luckily, there's a way to keep your Costco cookies fresh for the long term, and it's as simple as freezing them.

Per USDA guidelines, cookies can be frozen for up to 12 months. To ensure they aren't crumbly or stuck together, you can place parchment paper between them for long-term storage (though this isn't always necessary, depending on how often you want to dip into your frozen cookie wares). Obviously, the faster you eat them, the less protection you need. Just remember that this method is most effective for Costco's fresh signature cookies, as frosted and chocolate-dipped cookies are more temperature-sensitive. Once you get in the habit of it, freezing cookies is a genuinely awesome hack.