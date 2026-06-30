The Chocolate Cake Sold At Costco Some Shoppers Call The Best They've Ever Had

If you usually head to the Costco bakery to get birthday cakes, you may want to skip a trip next time. That's because there's a particular bakery-worthy chocolate cake that the retailer only sells on its website, and it's perfect for those who are fans of chocolate cake that's particularly rich and fudgy. Some reviewers even think it's the best chocolate cake you ever put in your mouth.

The David's Cookies Chocolate Fudge Birthday Cake is nearly four pounds of utter chocolatey, sugary decadence. The cake sells for $69.99, and is a concoction of moist chocolate with a rich, creamy filling and chocolate ganache frosting. It's hand-decorated in candy confetti with the words "Happy Birthday," and can serve a party of about 16 people with an impressive 10-inch size.

Another thing that makes this party cake stand out is that it ships as basically a birthday in a box, which makes the cost a bit more justifiable. The cake arrives frozen and includes plates, forks, napkins, candles, and confetti with the delivery, something that customers say makes shipping it to anyone particularly special and simple, whether you're sending it to an older relative, a college student, or someone in between. "The recipient was so excited about the 'party in a box'! Well done Costco and David's!," wrote one buyer in the product page's reviews section.