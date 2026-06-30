The Chocolate Cake Sold At Costco Some Shoppers Call The Best They've Ever Had
If you usually head to the Costco bakery to get birthday cakes, you may want to skip a trip next time. That's because there's a particular bakery-worthy chocolate cake that the retailer only sells on its website, and it's perfect for those who are fans of chocolate cake that's particularly rich and fudgy. Some reviewers even think it's the best chocolate cake you ever put in your mouth.
The David's Cookies Chocolate Fudge Birthday Cake is nearly four pounds of utter chocolatey, sugary decadence. The cake sells for $69.99, and is a concoction of moist chocolate with a rich, creamy filling and chocolate ganache frosting. It's hand-decorated in candy confetti with the words "Happy Birthday," and can serve a party of about 16 people with an impressive 10-inch size.
Another thing that makes this party cake stand out is that it ships as basically a birthday in a box, which makes the cost a bit more justifiable. The cake arrives frozen and includes plates, forks, napkins, candles, and confetti with the delivery, something that customers say makes shipping it to anyone particularly special and simple, whether you're sending it to an older relative, a college student, or someone in between. "The recipient was so excited about the 'party in a box'! Well done Costco and David's!," wrote one buyer in the product page's reviews section.
What customers think of the flavor
While David's Cookies Chocolate Fudge Birthday Cake is a great idea for those looking to send a birthday cake long distance or avoid baking one themselves, customers luckily think the taste matches the convenience. "Yummy," wrote one recent reviewer on the Costco product page. "Sent this to my father for his birthday and he loved it. Told me it was the best cake he has ever had." Other reviews call out the richness, moistness, and very chocolatey flavor, plus note that it doesn't taste like it was shipped frozen. "We were out of town and ordered the cake for a close friend. It was delivered on time. She said it was as fresh as if we had just brought it from the store," shared a buyer.
That said, this cake is not for those who aren't fans of intense chocolate flavor, as this is basically a chocolate bomb. Additionally, not everyone agreed about the cake being moist. "The cake was a bit too dense and the flavor was too rich," complained a buyer. "It was the driest cake I've had in years, maybe ever. Imagine the texture of a softish scone with frosting," said another upset shopper. Whatever your opinion on lots of chocolate, the reviews lean towards positive, so this isn't the worst store-bought chocolate cake. Chocolate fanatics still may want to consider it for their next birthday celebration.