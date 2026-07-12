For The Best Asparagus Of Your Life, Give It The Caesar Treatment

You can go about giving your asparagus a Caesar makeover in a few ways. You can either blanch it briefly and then top it with all of the Caesar elements and serve chilled, or you can roast the asparagus and dress it as you would Caesar-style roasted broccoli. If you go for the roasting option, note that asparagus does best when roasted at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Depending on the thickness of your spears, they will be tender and crisp in just under 10 minutes.

For homemade Caesar croutons that you'll want to eat by the fistful, make them using tangy sourdough bread. While Caesar asparagus is simple to make, timing is important. You can certainly make the dressing ahead of time, but to preserve the textural integrity of the dish, wait until the last minute to add the croutons so they don't become soggy.

If you're pressed for time, use a store-bought dressing, but take a few seconds to make it seem restaurant worthy by brightening it with a few dashes of hot sauce and a bit of freshly squeezed lemon juice. Of course, don't forget the shower of freshly grated Parmesan cheese — bonus points if you shave it tableside. While you're at it, a healthy amount of freshly cracked black pepper is a perfect finishing touch for Caesar asparagus.