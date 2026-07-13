How To Properly Clean A Vintage Tea Kettle

Figuring out how to clean your tea kettle doesn't have to be rocket science, but cleaning a vintage one is a whole different ball game, as it requires extra care and attention. The exact cleaning steps you'll need to take will depend on the materials your kettle is made of, but there are a few rules that apply across the board. For starters, if you don't know the value of your vintage find, a great rule of thumb is to treat as if it's a $1,000 collectible — just in case — so you might think twice about putting vintage dishware in your dishwasher. And just like when cleaning anything vintage and fragile, be cautious about abrasive cleaners unless you're sure the kettle can handle it.

If you have one of the most common types of vintage kettles, copper, vinegar can be the answer to your cleaning prayers. To clean the inside of a copper kettle, you'll want to fill it up with equal parts white vinegar (which can be used in many ways to keep your kitchen fresh and clean) and equal parts water. Then, heat the kettle like you normally would, and the copper kettle should be squeaky clean inside. That's it — you don't even have to break out any elbow grease. To polish the outside of the copper kettle, you wipe it down with vinegar, salt, and a bit of flour to get it shiny again.

Other than copper, there are a few other materials you'll usually see in vintage tea kettles, including steel and porcelain. Here's what to know when cleaning them.