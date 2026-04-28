What To Know Before Putting That Vintage Dishware In Your Dishwasher

There's something about vintage dishware that adds warmth and character to a kitchen. Whether it's delicate china, English transferware, or even 19th-century European porcelain, it makes even the most basic spaces look a tad more stylish. However, vintage dishware is old, which is why it doesn't always handle modern cleaning methods. So, following the tips for carefully cleaning vintage dishes without wrecking them is essential.

More often than not, that means skipping the dishwasher. Although, you might be surprised to learn that some pieces can actually handle a cycle or two. Sure, hand washing is the safest option since dishwashers expose vintage dishware to harsh detergents, strong water pressure, and high heat. Hence, they can cause lasting damage, and lead to cracks and chipping (especially when it comes to glass or ceramics).

However, Peony Lane Designs owner Stacy Verdick Case noted in an exclusive conversation that age alone isn't the deciding factor whether an item can go in the dishwasher. "There are a lot of pieces from the '70s and '80s that are dishwasher-safe since that's when dishwashers were becoming more common in homes," Case told Chowhound. However, she added that delicate vintage items should always stay out of wash cycles. "Anything that is hand-painted should only be hand-washed," Case said. "If there are any metallic accents, paint over the glaze, or even the 1970s and '80s transfers on glass (they feel raised), don't put them in the dishwasher. Over time, the pressure and heat will wear these away."