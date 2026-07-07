Add Over A Day's Worth Of Vitamin C To Coleslaw With This One Ingredient

Creamy, and with just the right bite, coleslaw is a perennial side for any barbecue. Whether you like yours stacked on a burger or next to a grill-kissed hot dog, coleslaw is hard to beat. What you may not know is that you can pack a walloping dose of vitamin C in your favorite cabbage-based side by simply tossing in some chopped sweet red bell pepper.

The recommended daily intake of vitamin C is 90 to 120 milligrams for adults. Just 1 cup of red bell pepper contains 191 milligrams of vitamin C. For reference, 1 cup of red bell pepper packs more vitamin C than an orange, which many people freely associate with vitamin C but tops out at 70-90 milligrams.

What's so important about vitamin C? This powerhouse antioxidant is best known for helping keep your immune system running in peak form, as well as supporting your body in fighting off illness and healing more quickly. Also called ascorbic acid, vitamin C is an essential nutrient, meaning the body doesn't make it. You have to consume it through food or supplements, and red bell pepper is chock full of it.