Better Coleslaw Is Within Reach — Just Change This One Thing

When the weather is warm and the sun is high, there are few tastier and more refreshing ways to get your daily dose of veggies than coleslaw. Though all of us have encountered wilted, soggy, overdressed versions of this tangy summer side, when made correctly it's a crunchy, creamy delightful accompaniment to everything, from grilled hot dogs and barbecued chicken to baked beans and potato salad as part of a sides-only plate. The trick is to use just the right amount of dressing and shred your veggies very finely to achieve the desired crisp-tender bite.

Of course, achieving the fine texture with an ordinary kitchen knife can be time-consuming, tedious, and without a guarantee that everything will be uniform — which defeats the purpose of offering fresh, simple dishes like coleslaw. They're supposed to be easy to make with a big flavor payoff, allowing you to focus more closely on smoking your sweet barbecue short ribs to perfection. Shredding your ingredients not only gives them a uniform, finely diced texture, it does it much faster than using a knife alone, especially if you're making a pretty big batch.

While a good, old-fashioned box grater will shred your veggies like a champ, this can take almost as much time and elbow-grease as using a knife — not to mention, pressing and rubbing cabbage against the metal surface can cause your cabbage to go mushy fairly quickly. Fortunately, it's fairly easy to avoid this by choosing the right tools and preparation techniques.