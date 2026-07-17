The Secret To Juicy And Tender Meat Starts With One Unexpected Fruit

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It feels like a crime to spend money on a pricey meat like steak and then end up with a finished texture that requires more chewing than dinner conversation. To avoid this unhappy fate, look no further than papaya, which doubles as an amazing natural meat tenderizer. While this might be an unexpected way to use the fruit, it is an excellent and effective method. Even better, you don't have to worry about how to choose a ripe papaya at the store, as the fruit works best for tenderizing even when it is unripe.

Papaya contains an enzyme called papain that is a wonder at breaking down proteins, like the collagen in connective tissue. Coating your meat with papaya is a nifty chemistry trick that makes you seem like a chef extraordinaire and it could not be simpler. All it takes is about a tablespoon of pureed papaya per pound of meat to do the trick. For tougher cuts of red meat, like skirt steak or flank steak, you will need to let the papaya work its magic for about two hours, but more tender cuts like ribeye or filet will transform in as little as half an hour. This is definitely a case of more is not always better. If you leave the meat coated in papaya for too long, it can lose its structure and become mushy.