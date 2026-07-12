How This Iconic '90s Jingle Made Baby Back Ribs A Cultural Staple

Sometimes there's an advertisement so good that it transcends the realm of commercial and becomes a true cultural touchstone. Think of the classic 1980s Wendy's "Where's the Beef?" ad campaign, which inspired many a T-shirt and spin off joke. Point being: advertising makes an impact. And for those of us who lived through the Snackwell's cookie fad and Hootie and the Blowfish-laden 1990s, there is a jingle so catchy, so delightful, that it has yet to leave our collective memory and cultural zeitgeist. We're talking, of course, about the Chili's "Baby Back Ribs" jingle. You know the one. It's the little ditty sung by a Scottish spy in "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me," the jingle that has been lingering in the back of your head for 30 or so years now. But do you know the story of how this tune made the saucy, meaty plate of ribs a true culinary classic?

It starts with a second chance: In 1996, advertising agency GSD&M needed another go with Chili's, with whom it had recently made a blunder on a previous unsuccessful campaign. Creative director Guy Bommarito was given the task, at the specific request of Chili's, to make a jingle to advertise the chain restaurant's classic offering. Bommarito took it upon himself to create it, as he was not all too fond of the advertising medium and didn't want to assign it to someone else on the team. In fact, in an interview with Great Big Story (via YouTube), he noted that jingles are the "...lowest common denominator form of advertising, and everyone avoided them because they were typically annoying and unpleasant."

Even so, Bommarito's jingle was a success, and by the end of the 1990s, the song had been spoofed, remixed and redone in various ad campaigns. And even 30 years later, the jingle, and the dish, remain cultural icons.