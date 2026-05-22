The Goofy Wendy's Commercial That Majorly Boosted Sales In The '80s

In 1984, Wendy's released a memorable battle-cry of an ad that would define the chain for years to come. It was Super Bowl Sunday of that year when the "Where's the Beef?" ad first debuted on the airwaves (the chain celebrated the ad's 40th anniversary by putting it on YouTube). The commercial featured three little old ladies observing a burger from a place called "Home of the Big Bun" — the bun was huge, but inside, the patty was minuscule. That's when manicurist-turned-actress Clara Peller exasperatedly asked, "Where's the beef?", making Wendy's (and fast food) history.

And if it wasn't clear which competitors the commercial was taking a swipe at, the narration made it so, noting that Wendy's Single contains more beef than Burger King's Whopper and McDonald's iconic Big Mac. The ad campaign certainly did Wendy's a favor, catapulting the chain's annual revenue to $945 million in 1985. Beyond the increase in sales, Wendy's captured even more attention (and cash) with "Where's the beef?" licensed merchandise, including a headband, bubble gum packaged to look like burgers, shirts, a board game, and more (including a functioning trash can).