One Canned Ingredient Turns Classic Potato Salad Into A Seafood Boil-Style Side Dish

It can be easy to forget just how versatile potato salad really is. Not only are there potato salad preparations from all over the world, but there are also versions for almost any occasion, and practically every mood. For a potato salad that evokes the fun, festive seafood boils that you'll find at fetes everywhere from New Orleans to the Carolinas and all the way up the East Coast, a few ounces of canned crab can go a long way.

A successful seafood boil includes all manner of items, but you can usually count on potatoes amid the titular swimmers. But between all of the potential ingredients (like corn and andouille sausage), their preparation, precise layering, and carefully calibrated cook times, the dish can also get a little complicated, delicious as it is. So, mingling some of a seafood boil's components in a lower-lift dish like potato salad is a great way to capture an inspired, compact taste of the often sprawling communal meal. And it only needs to be marginally more involved than a twirl of the can opener to turn out terrifically.