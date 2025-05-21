The Flavor-Packed Ingredient That Seasons Potato Salad To Perfection

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Potato salad originated in Europe, most likely Germany, in the 16th century, when potatoes were first introduced from South America. Today there are a number of takes on potato salad from around the world. From the American perspective, it's usually served cold with a mayo, vinegar, and mustard mix. But however you like your potato salad — with big or small potato chunks, a little boiled egg mixed in, some celery, or even on the slightly sweet side, the extra ingredient your potato salad needs is Old Bay.

If you're not familiar with Old Bay seasoning, you're missing out. It's a proprietary blend of 18 spices, heavy on the celery salt and paprika, with red and black pepper bringing a bit of heat. Old Bay originates from Baltimore and is commonly used in crab cakes, seafood boils, and is one of two essential ingredients in Maryland crab soup — the other being Maryland blue crab, of course.

Old Bay is incredibly packed with flavor, with no single ingredient taking the lead. It will bring a salty, savory kick to your potato salad with just a simple dash from the iconic metal can. While you'll get a touch of spice on the palate from the red pepper, it's really more bright and zesty than truly hot, and the paprika and other spices will give it a depth that would be difficult to emulate without a trained food scientist at home. And making Old Bay potato salad is quick and easy.