7 Modern Foods That Were Old-School Pantry Must-Haves

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When you're about to throw some ribs on the grill, you go to the fridge, not the pantry. But for many, this wasn't always the case. A ton of foods that we now store in the pantry or fridge — including tortillas, pudding, and bacon — once came in cans. When we look at the history of how food was stored in homes over the past few centuries, it makes sense. Refrigerators didn't become commonplace until the late 1920s. Before that, home chefs relied on iceboxes (which required the regular delivery of ice slabs) and canned items to help perishable food hold up over time. Canning actually got started in the early 1800s, with the first commercial canning manufacturer opening in 1812.

While widespread canning certainly made sense back in the day, it can be strange to think that many of the foods we now buy in boxes or plastic packaging, or place in the fridge without a second thought, once sat in cans on grocery store shelves. Here, we'll explore some of the foods that were once widely canned staples but are packaged very differently now. While you can still find some of the foods on this list in cans (especially in industrial sizes), most don't primarily buy them this way in today's world.