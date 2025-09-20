Why Canned Ribs Failed As A Concept

Despite evidently not passing the test of time, posts of the old Armour Star canned ribs ad have drawn the interest of some Reddit users who say they would gladly try them. Even so, others made unfavorable comparisons to the questionable meat of the McDonald's McRib, suggesting low quality. Additional commenters discussed whether these ribs were actually meant for Crock-Pots or sandwiches rather than intended to emulate traditional barbecue, but concluded that pulled pork was automatically the more logical option there.

On that note, it's worth considering that ribs might not be the most practical choice for canning and the cost may not have been worth it to consumers. In addition to not being able to cram as much in there, and possibly requiring more painstaking steps to measure everything out and make it fit properly (especially with bones), Armour Star's version may simply have been priced too high for the canned goods market. While this may have just been poor wording, the ad says "if you're looking for the cheapest ribs, forget ours." However, none of this means you can't get canned ribs anywhere in the world. It's unclear just how readily available canned ribs are outside of North America, but there are at least a few kinds sold in the United Kingdom, both in boneless and bone-in varieties. One brand is Gulong, a type of canned bone-in ribs also available in various Asian countries.