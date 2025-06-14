This Forgotten Old-School Canned Dessert Is Still Around Today
There was a time when canned food ruled the kitchen, whether it was New England's canned brown bread or England's favorite "tinned" dessert, both of which still exist. These days, canned goods aren't quite as hot as they once were, but that hasn't stopped companies from continuing to produce them. Case in point is Ambrosia, not to be confused with the purely American Ambrosia salad that was once considered a luxury. No, this is a British manufacturer that makes a much simpler dessert: rice pudding.
Ambrosia's been making its canned Rice Pudding the same way since it first introduced the dessert way back in the 1930s. The Devon-based company's recipe is uncomplicated and includes little more than milk, rice, and sugar. But it was hugely popular, especially after it was sent as part of care packages to U.K. prisoners of war during the Second World War. And while its popularity has waxed and waned over the years, it made a bit of a comeback during the pandemic when people craved comfort food. With that said, it doesn't hold the same cachet it once did.
An innovative product for its time
Alfred Morris started Ambrosia Dairy in 1917 and made powdered milk for babies, which British soldiers also consumed during World War I. Eventually, the company moved into canned cream, an innovative product at the time, and then into rice pudding in the later 1930s. It was another of the company's innovations, made by canning rice and warm milk in sealed tins before heating it up to help preserve its flavor.
While Ambrosia Rice Pudding never really caught on in the U.S., homemade (and tinned) rice pudding has been a popular dessert or snack in the U.K. for generations and retains a hold as a comfort food. Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver claims he'd have it with caramelized peaches as part of his last meal. Rice pudding, tinned or not, can be eaten either hot or cold and often has a dollop of jam added. If you're looking for Ambrosia Rice Pudding in the U.S., you may be able to find it in the international section (or possibly a UK section) of your grocery store, or it's available online. This canned rice pudding may not be as popular as it once was, but it doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.