There was a time when canned food ruled the kitchen, whether it was New England's canned brown bread or England's favorite "tinned" dessert, both of which still exist. These days, canned goods aren't quite as hot as they once were, but that hasn't stopped companies from continuing to produce them. Case in point is Ambrosia, not to be confused with the purely American Ambrosia salad that was once considered a luxury. No, this is a British manufacturer that makes a much simpler dessert: rice pudding.

Ambrosia's been making its canned Rice Pudding the same way since it first introduced the dessert way back in the 1930s. The Devon-based company's recipe is uncomplicated and includes little more than milk, rice, and sugar. But it was hugely popular, especially after it was sent as part of care packages to U.K. prisoners of war during the Second World War. And while its popularity has waxed and waned over the years, it made a bit of a comeback during the pandemic when people craved comfort food. With that said, it doesn't hold the same cachet it once did.