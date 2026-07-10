Make Unforgettable Coleslaw With A Sweet Tropical Twist By Adding This Fruit
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Coleslaw, a summertime favorite, is the kind of side dish you can make again and again for its vibrant color, fresh flavor, and satisfying crunch. But if you're tired of preparing the same traditional recipe with only cabbage and carrots, consider adding mango for a more refreshing end result. While there are all sorts of ways to elevate coleslaw, fresh mango has a sweet, tropical taste and a vibrant color that can enhance any classic coleslaw in a snap.
Fortunately, there are many different ways to add fresh mango to your next batch of coleslaw. However, you need to start by choosing the best variety of the fruit for the job. One option is golden-yellow Ataulfo mangoes (also called honey or champagne mangoes), which have soft, less-fibrous flesh and a balanced, sweet taste. If you prefer a firmer bite, try Tommy Atkins or Kent mangoes, which are similarly sweet but have reddish-green peels. You can also use unripe, green mangoes if you desire a more acidic flavor. These work especially well when shredded using a handheld tool like the Oxo Good Grips Julienne Prep Peeler.
Once you've selected your mango, make sure to cut and prep the cabbage, carrots, and mango yourself for the freshest coleslaw rather than buying anything pre-cut. Truth be told, you should never skip this step if you want a satisfying coleslaw with unbeatable flavor and texture.
There are many different ways to make delicious, mango-infused coleslaw at home
As you assemble your coleslaw, you can also experiment with how you cut the mangoes. For a more uniform look, break the fruit down into ultra-thin slices so it blends in better with the shredded cabbage and matchstick carrots. Or, to showcase mango as a more specialized ingredient, dice it into small cubes. You can also upgrade your mango-infused slaw with other fresh ingredients, like chopped green onions, raw jalapeños, or fresh herbs like mint and cilantro.
When it comes to preparing the best dressing for this upgraded side, you can certainly use a more traditional coleslaw dressing made with mayonnaise, vinegar, and honey. However, if you want to draw more attention to mangoes' sweet, tropical taste, consider making something simpler. For example, keep your dressing minimal with equal parts lime juice, orange juice, and citrus zest (plus salt to taste). If you want a punchier flavor, add a bit of grated ginger and a sweetener like agave nectar or coconut sugar.
However you decide to make it, mango-infused coleslaw is a refreshing side you can serve with all sorts of meals like grilled fish tacos, pulled pork sandwiches, and jerk chicken. Once you get comfortable adding mango to this summertime staple, consider imbuing your next batch of coleslaw with even more tropical flavor by adding fresh pineapple, and revel in how these fruits make for one especially vibrant, warm-weather-friendly dish.