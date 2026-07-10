Make Unforgettable Coleslaw With A Sweet Tropical Twist By Adding This Fruit

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Coleslaw, a summertime favorite, is the kind of side dish you can make again and again for its vibrant color, fresh flavor, and satisfying crunch. But if you're tired of preparing the same traditional recipe with only cabbage and carrots, consider adding mango for a more refreshing end result. While there are all sorts of ways to elevate coleslaw, fresh mango has a sweet, tropical taste and a vibrant color that can enhance any classic coleslaw in a snap.

Fortunately, there are many different ways to add fresh mango to your next batch of coleslaw. However, you need to start by choosing the best variety of the fruit for the job. One option is golden-yellow Ataulfo mangoes (also called honey or champagne mangoes), which have soft, less-fibrous flesh and a balanced, sweet taste. If you prefer a firmer bite, try Tommy Atkins or Kent mangoes, which are similarly sweet but have reddish-green peels. You can also use unripe, green mangoes if you desire a more acidic flavor. These work especially well when shredded using a handheld tool like the Oxo Good Grips Julienne Prep Peeler.

Once you've selected your mango, make sure to cut and prep the cabbage, carrots, and mango yourself for the freshest coleslaw rather than buying anything pre-cut. Truth be told, you should never skip this step if you want a satisfying coleslaw with unbeatable flavor and texture.