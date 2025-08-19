Coleslaw Tastes Better With Tropical Flavor, And This Juicy Add-In Makes It Happen
Coleslaw is a staple at picnics and barbecues all over the world. It's expected, in every sense of the word. Some love, some loathe, and others politely ignore the cabbage rich side dish, but it's almost never the star of the show, or even your plate. But it doesn't have to be that way. Your coleslaw can shine brighter than you think! You just need the right fruity, fresh twist to give this sadly neglected side dish some new life. Pineapple — a sweet, tropical fruit — could be exactly what this dish needs. The idea of adding fruit to coleslaw might sound unconventional, but pineapple is no stranger to savory dishes. Just think of the pineapple sandwich, a Southern staple, pineapple based salsas, or even pineapple adorned fish tacos. So why not bring pineapples to coleslaw too?
Doing so is simple. At the most basic level, you could simply drain and dice canned pineapples and add them to your usual recipe. Or, you can adjust your recipe to accommodate the new ingredient by adding a small amount of pineapple juice and a bit of apple cider vinegar, which can give your dish some extra fruity flavor. You can use either unsweetened or syrup packed pineapples for your slaw, depending on how sweet you want this side dish to be. Pineapple will pair well with the usual cabbage, mayonnaise, and carrot sticks but you can also add other ingredients, such as broccoli, for an extra crunch.
Pairings and additional flourishes to amp up your pineapple coleslaw
If you really want your pineapple coleslaw to pop, there are a few extra ingredients that can make it stand out even more. For example, if you're making a mayo based pineapple slaw, you can add some sriracha for a spicy, sweet, and more complex twist that will perfectly complement the pineapple. You can also add in Tajin for a salty-spicy, citrusy kick. On the other hand, if you're making a vinegar based slaw, some chopped cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice will add a zesty twist that will take the sweetness of the pineapple over the top.
As for pairings, while you could serve your pineapple slaw alongside your usual picnic spread, there are a few dishes that go especially well with it. Pairing your pineapple slaw with slow cooker pulled pork, using Kalua pork, would work very well, bringing out the richness and slight sweetness of the meat. You can also pair it with fried fish for a bright side dish, or use it to top a smoky, freshly grilled hot dog. It also goes great with a salmon patty burger, or with grilled chicken. Though, really, pineapple slaw can go with, or on, anything you like.
More fruity (and funky) add-ins for your pineapple coleslaw
Considering its somewhat limited image as a soggy, cabbage and carrot forward dish, coleslaw is actually pretty dynamic and customizable. So if pineapple simply isn't your thing, of it doesn't fit the theme of your meal, there are plenty of other fruits and vegetables that you can add to give your slaw a punch of character. For example, if you're preparing coleslaw for a more autumnal setting (say, a college football tailgate), you can add in fruits such as diced apples and raisins to give it a sweet, unexpected twist.
You could take it even further with a splash of apple cider vinegar and walnuts for some interesting crunchiness. You can also add beets to this cabbage-based side, which will not only give your slaw a sweeter flavor, but also a beautiful, deep red hue that is sure to wow even the coleslaw-averse. Other additions, such as Mandarin oranges and flaked almonds, would also be pretty delicious if added — even though they sound a bit out there. So, don't be afraid to get creative, and let your instincts (and menu) shape your slaw.