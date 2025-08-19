Coleslaw Tastes Better With Tropical Flavor, And This Juicy Add-In Makes It Happen

Coleslaw is a staple at picnics and barbecues all over the world. It's expected, in every sense of the word. Some love, some loathe, and others politely ignore the cabbage rich side dish, but it's almost never the star of the show, or even your plate. But it doesn't have to be that way. Your coleslaw can shine brighter than you think! You just need the right fruity, fresh twist to give this sadly neglected side dish some new life. Pineapple — a sweet, tropical fruit — could be exactly what this dish needs. The idea of adding fruit to coleslaw might sound unconventional, but pineapple is no stranger to savory dishes. Just think of the pineapple sandwich, a Southern staple, pineapple based salsas, or even pineapple adorned fish tacos. So why not bring pineapples to coleslaw too?

Doing so is simple. At the most basic level, you could simply drain and dice canned pineapples and add them to your usual recipe. Or, you can adjust your recipe to accommodate the new ingredient by adding a small amount of pineapple juice and a bit of apple cider vinegar, which can give your dish some extra fruity flavor. You can use either unsweetened or syrup packed pineapples for your slaw, depending on how sweet you want this side dish to be. Pineapple will pair well with the usual cabbage, mayonnaise, and carrot sticks but you can also add other ingredients, such as broccoli, for an extra crunch.