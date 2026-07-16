Avoid This Red Flag Next Time You Buy Strawberries At The Grocery Store
Strawberries are one of the most versatile fruits ever. Sweet, tart, and wonderfully refreshing, they can be savored both on their own or incorporated into a number of recipes. Think of a rich, buttery strawberry shortcake (which you could make even better by swapping out the cake with biscuits), a silky, creamy strawberry cheesecake, or a delicious strawberry-banana smoothie — this fruit is truly hard to beat. But finding good strawberries at the store isn't always easy, especially if the container is overpacked — the number one red flag you want to avoid.
At first glance, an overpacked container looks like a bargain. It gives off the impression that you're getting extra strawberries for the same price. But that couldn't be further from the truth. When the strawberries are crammed into a container, the ones on top can crush those underneath. These can therefore become bruised, leak juice, and spoil much faster.
While non-climacteric, meaning they don't continue ripening after being picked, strawberries still breathe following the harvest. In an overcrowded packaging this means extra moisture has nowhere to escape. It rather remains trapped inside the container and creates an incredibly humid environment that's ideal for mold growth. And in case you were wondering, strawberries tend to mold faster than other fruits. This is because of a specific type of fungus known as gray mold (botrytis cinerea). Once they've turned soft and mushy, strawberries may still work well in smoothies and jams, but they're the last thing you want on top of your fruit salad or freshly baked cake.
A few simple checks can help you pick the best strawberries at the store
Rather than just grabbing the fullest container, a smarter idea is to pick one where the fruit has a little room to breathe. Most containers that the fruits are packed in are made for transport only, which can confine moisture and cause them to spoil. Opt for packages with little holes on the top or bottom. These actually improve airflow, reduce excess moisture, and keep strawberries fresh for longer. And before simply putting that container in your cart, take a moment and flip it over. Inspect if any excess juice has accumulated at the bottom or if the strawberries appear crushed. If so, leave that box on the shelf. Additionally, always make sure to carefully check the strawberries for any visual signs of damage or spoilage. The should look bright red, firm, and dry.
When bagging your groceries at the counter, make sure you avoid putting them at the bottom of your bag to avoid stacking heavy items on top of them. On the way home you could use an insulated grocery bag or cooler to keep them chilled so they are better protected from mold and bacteria. At the same time, it's also worth considering some storage tips for longer-lasting strawberries once you bring them home. Avoid leaving them at room temperature and only store them in the fridge unwashed to extend their shelf life. With that in mind, once you've taken the strawberries out of their original packaging, don't throw out the plastic containers, use them for this garden hack instead: they'd make excellent seeds starters and tiny greenhouses for your young plants.