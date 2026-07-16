Avoid This Red Flag Next Time You Buy Strawberries At The Grocery Store

Strawberries are one of the most versatile fruits ever. Sweet, tart, and wonderfully refreshing, they can be savored both on their own or incorporated into a number of recipes. Think of a rich, buttery strawberry shortcake (which you could make even better by swapping out the cake with biscuits), a silky, creamy strawberry cheesecake, or a delicious strawberry-banana smoothie — this fruit is truly hard to beat. But finding good strawberries at the store isn't always easy, especially if the container is overpacked — the number one red flag you want to avoid.

At first glance, an overpacked container looks like a bargain. It gives off the impression that you're getting extra strawberries for the same price. But that couldn't be further from the truth. When the strawberries are crammed into a container, the ones on top can crush those underneath. These can therefore become bruised, leak juice, and spoil much faster.

While non-climacteric, meaning they don't continue ripening after being picked, strawberries still breathe following the harvest. In an overcrowded packaging this means extra moisture has nowhere to escape. It rather remains trapped inside the container and creates an incredibly humid environment that's ideal for mold growth. And in case you were wondering, strawberries tend to mold faster than other fruits. This is because of a specific type of fungus known as gray mold (botrytis cinerea). Once they've turned soft and mushy, strawberries may still work well in smoothies and jams, but they're the last thing you want on top of your fruit salad or freshly baked cake.