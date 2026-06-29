Why Do Strawberries Seem To Mold Faster Than Other Fruits?

You've probably experienced it: You buy some fresh strawberries and leave them overnight. The next day, a couple of them are fuzzy, spreading it to their neighbors, forcing you to ditch the whole punnet.

Strawberries are one of the fastest-rotting fruits, and the main culprit is a type of fungus called botrytis cinerea, or gray mold. It gets into strawberry plants when they're flowering, but it stays dormant inside the fruit until it ripens. So, your berries are often carrying it without your knowledge. The fungus gets activated by ethylene, the hormone that is released as fruit ripens, and then it starts getting to work on the flesh of your berries.

Although botrytis is not in every single berry, it's very common in nature and can survive a long time, including in temperatures down to almost freezing (hence why refrigerating the berries doesn't help). So, all it takes is just one infected berry for the spores to spread to others around it, which is why the whole container seems to get moldy so fast. (You shouldn't eat berries that touched moldy ones, either.)

On top of that, strawberries "breathe" at a relatively high rate, which generates extra heat, creating an environment more conducive to botrytis. Compare this to, say, oranges, which respirate slower and also have a peel as protection, and it's evident why strawberries get hit so hard.