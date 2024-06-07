13 Storage Tips For Longer-Lasting Strawberries

Nothing is more frustrating than bringing a batch of ripe, red strawberries home from the market, only to check on them the next day and realize half of them are rotten. They're so expensive that it always feels like a crime against the universe (or perhaps against you, perpetrated by the universe?) when they go bad. That's especially true when you had a dinner party coming up, were planning on making some chocolate-covered strawberries or fun Italian cocktails for Valentine's Day, or had big Juneteenth strawberry soda plans in the offing.

The good news is that losing a healthy percentage of your strawberries is not a given. By taking proper precautions when you bring your berries home, you can keep them for up to a week without any spoilage. So, how can you store them for best results? That's where this guide comes in.

Note that many of the suggestions below have the word "try" in the title. That is because your preferred method is subject to too many factors to know what will work best. Depending on where you got the berries and how old they were then, how hot your kitchen is, how cold your fridge is, and how quickly you'll eat your berries, these methods will produce varying results. The important thing is to give each of these your best shot to find what works.

