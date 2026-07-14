Forget Pickles — Onion Relish Is The Ingredient That Makes Hot Dogs, Burgers, And Sandwiches 10x Better

An elaborate smattering of condiments can sometimes seem even more exciting than the vehicle they're dressing up, but too many toppings can also ruin a burger, hot dog, or otherwise suitable flavor delivery system. So, sometimes, you have to choose, and you should eschew the everyday cucumber pickle in favor of the less ubiquitous, ever-dynamic onion relish.

You can have a pickle any time (you can probably pop one out of a jar right now). Onion relish isn't a standalone foodstuff, so there are fewer opportunities to enjoy the softened allium's concentrated flavor. However, every burger, hot dog, grilled cheese, and bit of bruschetta is a chance to sample a spoon or two of the sweet, savory, sometimes hot, always adaptable enhancement.

Onion relish's most expected quality, that expected sweet-savory finish, is classically appealing, and pairs particularly well with the salty notes you find in a lot of proteins and other hearty bites. So, whether you're mulling the options at a New York City hot dog cart or planning the accoutrement for your next backyard barbecue, leave the pickles for snacking and zag to a dynamic onion relish instead.