Forget Pickles — Onion Relish Is The Ingredient That Makes Hot Dogs, Burgers, And Sandwiches 10x Better
An elaborate smattering of condiments can sometimes seem even more exciting than the vehicle they're dressing up, but too many toppings can also ruin a burger, hot dog, or otherwise suitable flavor delivery system. So, sometimes, you have to choose, and you should eschew the everyday cucumber pickle in favor of the less ubiquitous, ever-dynamic onion relish.
You can have a pickle any time (you can probably pop one out of a jar right now). Onion relish isn't a standalone foodstuff, so there are fewer opportunities to enjoy the softened allium's concentrated flavor. However, every burger, hot dog, grilled cheese, and bit of bruschetta is a chance to sample a spoon or two of the sweet, savory, sometimes hot, always adaptable enhancement.
Onion relish's most expected quality, that expected sweet-savory finish, is classically appealing, and pairs particularly well with the salty notes you find in a lot of proteins and other hearty bites. So, whether you're mulling the options at a New York City hot dog cart or planning the accoutrement for your next backyard barbecue, leave the pickles for snacking and zag to a dynamic onion relish instead.
How to make onion relish
Adaptability has its perks and pitfalls. There are plenty of sweet, hot, uniquely spiced niches within the onion relish category, so choosing one can be a tasty challenge. However, the burgers, hot dogs, and sandwiches you want to adorn with the stuff are almost certainly salty and savory enough on their own, and just as likely absent much confectionery quality. So, a sweeter onion relish is your best bet.
Types of onions differ, too. Yellow bulbs do you good in this case thanks to the natural sugars they release once they meet some heat. They're also the most common onion variety in the U.S., so you don't need to go digging for some specialty veg. Once you grab half a dozen or so, dice them down to size and saute in butter or oil until they become translucent. A splash of an acid, such as red wine or balsamic vinegar; a sweetener, such as brown sugar; those workhorse seasonings salt and pepper; and about another 15 minutes of attentive stirring over a medium-low simmer does the rest. Once cooled, your onion relish will top anything you wish for at least a few weeks when refrigerated in an airtight container, such as a Mason jar.