McDonald's And Wendy's Use The Same Type Of Fish For Sandwiches — So Why Do They Taste So Different?
A fast food fish sandwich just hits the spot sometimes, doesn't it? Crunchy, savory, and topped with a heavy-handed spoonful of tartar sauce, fish sandwiches can be a nice way to switch it up when you're not in the mood for chicken or a burger. If you're a fish sandwich aficionado, you may have noticed some differences in the menu item from one fast food chain to another — namely, between McDonald's Filet-O-Fish and Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich. Both come on a soft bun, both include tartar sauce and cheese, and both Wendy's and McDonald's fish sandwich patties are made of wild-caught Alaska pollock — so why, exactly, do the sandwiches taste so different?
For one, the breading on the fish patty isn't the same. McDonald's version is the same type of breading you'd expect from a chicken nugget (slightly bready with some texture). Wendy's uses a panko breadcrumb coating, which gives it more of a crunch. When we dug into the ingredient lists for the fish patties, we found more differences. Wendy's version contains onion powder and garlic powder, as well as a bit of baking soda, which may account for the crispier crunch compared to the Filet-O-Fish. The toppings aren't exactly the same either. While both include tartar sauce and American cheese, Wendy's version includes lettuce and pickles, adding a bit of extra bite and crunch. The Filet-O-Fish only gets a half slice of cheese, while Wendy's fish sandwich gets a whole slice.
Which fish sandwich is the better pick?
We took a look at what people say on social media about the two sandwiches to see which comes out on top. In the vast majority of cases, Wendy's version does. Many mentioned the deliciousness of the dill tartar sauce, while others comment on the distinctively fishy (in a good way) taste of the patty. While there are still plenty of people out there who enjoy the classic Filet-O-Fish (there are quite a few hacks to upgrade the Filet-O-Fish sandwich at McDonald's, just FYI), it seems many who've tried both versions prefer Wendy's.
One note about the Wendy's version: the chain's fish sandwich isn't typically available year-round. If you don't get your hands on it between February and April (generally), you have to wait for the following year. However, it may be available year-round in some areas, so check your local Wendy's to see if you're one of the lucky ones. Thankfully, the Filet-O-Fish at McDonald's is available year-round, so you can always get your crunchy fish fix — even though it doesn't taste exactly the same as the generally preferred Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich.