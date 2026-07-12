McDonald's And Wendy's Use The Same Type Of Fish For Sandwiches — So Why Do They Taste So Different?

A fast food fish sandwich just hits the spot sometimes, doesn't it? Crunchy, savory, and topped with a heavy-handed spoonful of tartar sauce, fish sandwiches can be a nice way to switch it up when you're not in the mood for chicken or a burger. If you're a fish sandwich aficionado, you may have noticed some differences in the menu item from one fast food chain to another — namely, between McDonald's Filet-O-Fish and Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich. Both come on a soft bun, both include tartar sauce and cheese, and both Wendy's and McDonald's fish sandwich patties are made of wild-caught Alaska pollock — so why, exactly, do the sandwiches taste so different?

For one, the breading on the fish patty isn't the same. McDonald's version is the same type of breading you'd expect from a chicken nugget (slightly bready with some texture). Wendy's uses a panko breadcrumb coating, which gives it more of a crunch. When we dug into the ingredient lists for the fish patties, we found more differences. Wendy's version contains onion powder and garlic powder, as well as a bit of baking soda, which may account for the crispier crunch compared to the Filet-O-Fish. The toppings aren't exactly the same either. While both include tartar sauce and American cheese, Wendy's version includes lettuce and pickles, adding a bit of extra bite and crunch. The Filet-O-Fish only gets a half slice of cheese, while Wendy's fish sandwich gets a whole slice.