The Common Fish Wendy's Uses For Its Fish Sandwich
Did you know Wendy's serves fish? Although some restaurants do offer it year-round, the Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich typically only appears on menus nationwide for a limited period each year. The short window of time that this sandwich is available gives it a special allure, but most customers are fans of this entrée because of its unique flavor rather than its rarity. While Culver's uses a North Atlantic cod for its fish entrées and Popeye's uses flounder in its fish sandwiches, Wendy's relies on another species for its fish sandwich: wild-caught Alaskan pollock.
Wendy's credits these fillets for giving them "the best all-around fish sandwich among fast food restaurants." But what makes it so good? It all starts with the texture; Alaskan pollock has a refreshingly flaky consistency once cooked, which makes it effortless to sink your teeth into. Complimented by a crispy exterior of panko breadcrumbs, the sandwich takes on a perfect balance between crispy and soft.
Next is the taste; Alaskan pollock is very mild on its own, so it doesn't give off any unsavory fishy flavors. Instead, it's a great blank canvas to enhance with butter and seasonings (Wendy's uses onion and garlic). Combined with American cheese, lettuce, pickles, and tartar sauce, the flavor of this sandwich appeals to many people. Making it even more appealing, the fillets are also responsibly sourced and come from the world's largest certified sustainable fishery.
This fish is a popular choice amongst fast food chains
While Wendy's is proud to use Alaskan pollock for its fish sandwiches, it's not the only fast food joint that swears by this protein. McDonald's popular Filet-O-Fish also uses wild-caught Alaskan pollock, as does Long John Silver's fish sandwich. What makes this particular white fish so popular compared to others, like cod? Well, as previously mentioned, the flaky texture has a lot to do with it. Although it is slightly firmer than Alaskan pollock, cod, another white fish, provides a similar textural experience (and is usually the mystery fish in your fish and chips). Pollock, however, has a milder, savory flavor compared to cod, so it could be a more harmonious choice for restaurants that like to really season their fillets. These two types of white fish are similar in terms of nutritional value, too, although cod does have slightly more calories and fat.
Cod also tends to be more expensive than pollock, so some restaurants likely choose it simply as the more cost-efficient choice. Alaskan pollock may be a more sustainable alternative. Although there are ongoing efforts to restore cod populations, the fish has suffered from overfishing. The bottom line is, these fish are similar to each other, so whichever one restaurants pick usually just depends on their preference.
If you want to know when Wendy's has its limited-time Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich in stock, check out their app or website.