The Common Fish Wendy's Uses For Its Fish Sandwich

Did you know Wendy's serves fish? Although some restaurants do offer it year-round, the Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich typically only appears on menus nationwide for a limited period each year. The short window of time that this sandwich is available gives it a special allure, but most customers are fans of this entrée because of its unique flavor rather than its rarity. While Culver's uses a North Atlantic cod for its fish entrées and Popeye's uses flounder in its fish sandwiches, Wendy's relies on another species for its fish sandwich: wild-caught Alaskan pollock.

Wendy's credits these fillets for giving them "the best all-around fish sandwich among fast food restaurants." But what makes it so good? It all starts with the texture; Alaskan pollock has a refreshingly flaky consistency once cooked, which makes it effortless to sink your teeth into. Complimented by a crispy exterior of panko breadcrumbs, the sandwich takes on a perfect balance between crispy and soft.

Next is the taste; Alaskan pollock is very mild on its own, so it doesn't give off any unsavory fishy flavors. Instead, it's a great blank canvas to enhance with butter and seasonings (Wendy's uses onion and garlic). Combined with American cheese, lettuce, pickles, and tartar sauce, the flavor of this sandwich appeals to many people. Making it even more appealing, the fillets are also responsibly sourced and come from the world's largest certified sustainable fishery.