Is Wendy's Fish Sandwich Available Year-Round? It's Complicated

If you're a fan of fast-food fish sandwiches, you have almost certainly wondered why you can only purchase Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich for a limited time and if it's possible to get a Wendy's fish sandwich any other time of the year. The timing of Wendy's fish sandwich is strategic. It coincides with Lent, the 40-day period during which many Christians refrain from eating meat on Fridays, and fish is not considered meat for the purposes of Lent.

As such, fish sandwiches are a big seller during this time, with fish sales increasing nationwide by about 200% during Lent, according to Los Angeles-based global exporter Commodity Forwarders Inc. (via TribLive). Wendy's is among numerous fast-food restaurants that offer fish sandwiches during Lent, saying on its blog, "This limited-time fish sandwich has earned a strong, dedicated fan base over the years and we're here to give the people what they want." However, fish sandwiches aren't considered as popular in the off-season.

In a Reddit thread, some commenters, including people who claimed they worked at Wendy's, suggesting fish sandwiches don't sell as well at other times of the year. That stands to reason. Wendy's competitor McDonald's has sold around 75 million fish sandwiches during Lent, which is about 25% of its total yearly fish sandwich sales. However, if you're a fan of the Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich there may be a way to get it other times of year.