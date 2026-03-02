Is Wendy's Fish Sandwich Available Year-Round? It's Complicated
If you're a fan of fast-food fish sandwiches, you have almost certainly wondered why you can only purchase Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich for a limited time and if it's possible to get a Wendy's fish sandwich any other time of the year. The timing of Wendy's fish sandwich is strategic. It coincides with Lent, the 40-day period during which many Christians refrain from eating meat on Fridays, and fish is not considered meat for the purposes of Lent.
As such, fish sandwiches are a big seller during this time, with fish sales increasing nationwide by about 200% during Lent, according to Los Angeles-based global exporter Commodity Forwarders Inc. (via TribLive). Wendy's is among numerous fast-food restaurants that offer fish sandwiches during Lent, saying on its blog, "This limited-time fish sandwich has earned a strong, dedicated fan base over the years and we're here to give the people what they want." However, fish sandwiches aren't considered as popular in the off-season.
In a Reddit thread, some commenters, including people who claimed they worked at Wendy's, suggesting fish sandwiches don't sell as well at other times of the year. That stands to reason. Wendy's competitor McDonald's has sold around 75 million fish sandwiches during Lent, which is about 25% of its total yearly fish sandwich sales. However, if you're a fan of the Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich there may be a way to get it other times of year.
How to buy a Wendy's fish sandwich year-round
You can find the sandwich on nearly 5,200 Wendy's menus in the U.S. during Lent, but according to Wendy's blog, it states, "However, some restaurants may offer this fan-favorite fish sandwich year-round, so head to the Wendy's app to place your order today or check out our location finder for the Wendy's closest to you." Then, find the menu at your chosen restaurant and look under the Chicken, Nuggets & More category to see if the fish sandwich is available outside of the Lenten season.
Wendy's calls its fish sandwich the "best all-around fish sandwich among fast food restaurants." They might be a little biased, but it certainly sounds good. Wendy's fish sandwich is made with wild-caught Alaskan pollock, which has a mild flavor and soft, flaky texture. The pollock is breaded with crunchy panko breadcrumbs (which are lighter and crunchier than regular breadcrumbs), and when you bite into it, the flavor and texture are perfectly balanced. In addition, the fish is seasoned with garlic and onion and topped with creamy dill tartar sauce, pickles, lettuce, and American cheese on a premium bun (though you can ask for it without cheese). The flavor and texture make the sandwich a winner many customers enjoy during Lent — and some still enjoy it even when it's not.