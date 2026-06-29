When Does Costco Mark Down Unsold Kitchen Appliances?

Have you had some annoying signs you can't ignore that mean you need to replace your refrigerator? Before heading to Costco in search of a new one, there's a best time to get the best deal on its appliance selection. While Costco doesn't appear to publish an official calendar of when appliances get marked down, if you follow past patterns of sales, there are some predictable times for when you may be able to score savings on items such as fridges, dishwashers, and more.

Like pretty much every other retailer, Costco often offers promotions on kitchen appliances surrounding large shopping holidays, such as the winter holiday season, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day. Past advertisements have shown deals on smaller kitchen essentials during the holiday season, such as $100 off a Vitamix. But it's surrounding Memorial Day and Labor Day when you may be likely to get a large markdown on kitchen appliances, since that's when Costco typically holds appliance savings events.

This appliance sale usually happens online only, is while supplies last, and, of course, you have to be a member to get the discounts. During a previous Labor Day appliance sale, some of the markdowns included 33% off an LG refrigerator and 14% off a Midea dishwasher. During appliance events, you can often get savings when you buy two or more, with the amount of savings going up the more items you buy.