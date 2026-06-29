10 Best Deals On Costco Kitchen Appliances In July 2026
Between Memorial Day, Labor Day, and the Fourth of July, summer is a season often filled with serious sales. Wondering which store has better deals on kitchen appliances? Right now, we think it's Costco, and shoppers in the market for hefty purchases on appliances are able to score big. Costco is in the midst of offering deals on everything from large appliances, such as refrigerators and ovens, to smaller items, such as air fryers and espresso machines. We even found a huge discount on an ice cream maker, just in time for hot days. The deals are even better if you're looking to buy an appliance package, with anywhere from an extra $100 to $500 off.
Some of these deals are only active for a short time while others continue throughout most of the month. Be sure to take advantage of deals while you can, especially since many are also available as supplies last and online only. If you're trying to determine whether it's better to repair a broken kitchen appliance or simply replace it, this is the perfect time for the latter.
LG Smart Side-By-Side InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator
This fridge has a minimalistic style, but has a maximum amount of storage at 27 cubic feet. One standout feature is the door in a door that lets you see what's inside without opening it; just knock on it and the glass illuminates. The fridge also has dual ice makers so you never run out of ice.
Purchase the LG Smart Side-By-Side InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator for $1,699.99, which includes $650 in savings, until July 8.
Samsung Smart Freestanding Electric Range
This range can be split into two ovens if you need to cook two items at different temperatures, or it can be one large oven for when you have to cook something like a Thanksgiving turkey. The oven also functions as an air fryer, so there's no need to have yet another appliance in your home.
Purchase the Samsung Smart Freestanding Electric Range for $1,149.99, which includes up to $300 in savings, until July 8.
Samsung Convertible Upright Freezer
If you've always wanted a space to store food in the basement or garage, now is your chance. Not only does this fridge have a slim profile to fit tight spaces, it can be switched between freezer and refrigerator depending on what you need at the time. Buyers mention how it's easy to change the temperature, and that the size is convenient.
Purchase the Samsung Convertible Upright Freezer for $799.99, which includes $100 in savings, until July 8.
Ninja Flip 10-in-1 Toaster Oven & Air Fryer
This countertop do-it-all appliance has 10 functions, including air fry, air roast, broil, bake, dehydrate, and toast, and it does all this and flips up to save counterspace when you're not using it.
Purchase the Ninja Flip 10-in-1 Toaster Oven & Air Fryer for $149.99, which includes $40 in savings, until July 19.
De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso Machine
If you thought coffee shop espresso always tastes better than homemade, this machine negates that. It makes everything from espresso to iced coffee, can make coffee in three intensity levels, and has a 13-setting built-in grinder for the perfect, customized grind. Buyers mention what a great return on investment this machine is.
Purchase the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso Machine for $449.99, which includes $200 in savings, until July 5.
GreenPan Split Pot Slow Cooker
Slow cookers have evolved over the years, and this is definitely a modern take on the traditional appliance. It features two pots, and each has independent temperature controls. There's also an in-pot browning feature, and the aluminum material can go in the oven or on the stove, so you never have to transfer food.
Purchase the GreenPan Split Pot Slow Cooker for $179.99, a limited offer, until July 5.
Whirlpool Top Freezer Refrigerator
This is a simple, do-it-all fridge that works equally well as secondary food storage or as your main fridge. The inside bins are adjustable based on your storage needs, and the frameless glass shelves mean you can fit more items inside. It's the perfect time to grab it if you're in the market for practical food storage.
Purchase the Whirlpool Top Freezer Refrigerator for $799.99, which includes up to $270 in savings, until July 19.
Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker
This do-it-all ice cream dream machine can make ice cream, frozen yogurt, sorbet, milkshakes, frozen drinks, slushies ... basically any sort of frozen treat you can think of — and it does it in just four steps. It even can make two flavors in the same pint. Instead of splurging on expensive cold concoctions, make a limitless amount of frozen goodies.
Purchase the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker for $149.99, which includes $40 in savings, until July 19.
All-Clad EZ Clean Pro Deep Fryer
This fryer has an especially unique feature: it filters oil on its own. When you're done frying, just turn on the automatic filtration feature, which drains the oil through a sieve into a box underneath where the oil can be used again. Additionally, many of the parts can be tossed in the dishwasher.
Purchase the All-Clad EZ Clean Pro Deep Fryer for $159.99, which includes $40 in savings, until July 5.
LG Wi-Fi Enabled Over-the-Range Microwave Oven
This microwave is packed with useful features, such as auto cook settings that eliminate guesswork and a sensor that determines when your food is ready via humidity-sensing technology. There's also an accompanying app that works in tandem with the microwave, and can remotely send cooking instructions to it.
Purchase the LG Wi-Fi Enabled Over-the-Range Microwave Oven for $649.99, which includes $300 in savings, until July 8.