10 Best Deals On Costco Kitchen Appliances In July 2026

Between Memorial Day, Labor Day, and the Fourth of July, summer is a season often filled with serious sales. Wondering which store has better deals on kitchen appliances? Right now, we think it's Costco, and shoppers in the market for hefty purchases on appliances are able to score big. Costco is in the midst of offering deals on everything from large appliances, such as refrigerators and ovens, to smaller items, such as air fryers and espresso machines. We even found a huge discount on an ice cream maker, just in time for hot days. The deals are even better if you're looking to buy an appliance package, with anywhere from an extra $100 to $500 off.

Some of these deals are only active for a short time while others continue throughout most of the month. Be sure to take advantage of deals while you can, especially since many are also available as supplies last and online only. If you're trying to determine whether it's better to repair a broken kitchen appliance or simply replace it, this is the perfect time for the latter.