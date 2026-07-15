Not Beef, Not Pork: These Rich, Fatty Ribs Deserve A Spot On Your Grill

Just when you think you've cracked the nuances between pork and beef ribs, a new handheld protein enters the chat: lamb, which is certainly less ubiquitous across American tables than baby back, short, or spare ribs. That creates a wonderful opportunity for aspiring grillmasters all over the nation to astound their pals with the dazzling cookout phrase, "it's lamb, actually."

Lamb ribs are typically among the more affordable cuts of the animal you can buy. These ribs come from the lower half of the animal while the bone-in rack of lamb you're likely more familiar with is sourced from the upper rib cage. Lamb ribs taste gamier to most palates than more common protein varieties when unadorned by seasonings, but with a pronounced richness thanks to the heavy presence of fat. The great news for lamb rib newbies is that you can flavor them with homemade or quality store-bought dry rubs you already know and love. You can also tinker with the mix to really enhance this terrific, less typical rib.