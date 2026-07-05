What Fresh Foods Does Dollar General Actually Sell?
When you think of Dollar General, you might think of great deals on things like paper goods, toys, and small gifts. But the store actually has a wide array of groceries, and many locations have a decent fresh food section that you've probably been overlooking.
Some Dollar Generals are smaller than others and might carry different amounts of fresh food, but more than 7,000 locations sell some assortment of fresh fruits and veggies, often at lower prices than what you'd pay at a typical grocery store, or even at competitor Dollar Tree. According to the brand's website, every Dollar General location carries certain staples like milk and eggs, so you can always get some amount of fresh food. While specifics can vary by location, some of the fruits available at Dollar General stores include fresh peaches, nectarines, and blackberries, while the vegetables range from baby carrots to potatoes and corn. You can also pick up bagged lettuce or a head of fresh cabbage. The selection isn't the same in every location, but a well-stocked Dollar General can offer pretty much the same amount of variety you'd find at a larger supermarket.
Dollar General also carries plenty of perishable items, but it's missing some key ones
The chain also has many perishable food items beyond just fresh produce. Besides milk and eggs, you can shop for dairy products like sour cream and assorted cheeses, as well as meats like hot dogs and ground beef, plus breads and buns. If you want to cook hamburgers and hot dogs for a summer barbecue — or maybe even a burger dog — then you can do nearly all of your shopping at Dollar General.
While the chain's fresh and perishable food sections have expanded through the years, it's still missing some key items that consumers might have to find elsewhere. Not every store sells fresh chicken, and some locations don't have many plain chicken options in the frozen section. An option or two in the freezer section is better than nothing, but it doesn't offer much variety that isn't either breaded or processed. Don't expect to pick up a steak at Dollar General, either. While it does offer beef choices, it appears ground beef is the only fresh option. With that said, if you're looking for a low-cost alternative to pricier supermarkets, you can get most of what's on your list and save those other items for a quick shopping trip elsewhere. And if you shop at the right time of year, you can find some deep Dollar General discounts.