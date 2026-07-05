What Fresh Foods Does Dollar General Actually Sell?

When you think of Dollar General, you might think of great deals on things like paper goods, toys, and small gifts. But the store actually has a wide array of groceries, and many locations have a decent fresh food section that you've probably been overlooking.

Some Dollar Generals are smaller than others and might carry different amounts of fresh food, but more than 7,000 locations sell some assortment of fresh fruits and veggies, often at lower prices than what you'd pay at a typical grocery store, or even at competitor Dollar Tree. According to the brand's website, every Dollar General location carries certain staples like milk and eggs, so you can always get some amount of fresh food. While specifics can vary by location, some of the fruits available at Dollar General stores include fresh peaches, nectarines, and blackberries, while the vegetables range from baby carrots to potatoes and corn. You can also pick up bagged lettuce or a head of fresh cabbage. The selection isn't the same in every location, but a well-stocked Dollar General can offer pretty much the same amount of variety you'd find at a larger supermarket.