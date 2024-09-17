Move Over Hot Dogs, We're Using Ground Beef To Make Burger Dogs

If you live in the U.S., you probably have burgers on a decently-regular basis, whether you grab one at the McDonald's drive thru, order one at a gourmet restaurant, or make a bunch for a backyard barbecue. They are a quintessential food of the American people, and for good reason — the greasy beef patty melts perfectly with all the condiments and toppings. And that's just the thing: Burgers are known for their flavor, not necessarily their presentation or form. So, why not try a fun new twist on burgers with burger dogs?

Burger dogs (not to be confused with the catchy "Bluey" song, "Burger Dog") are super easy to make. You'll need very few ingredients: beef (choose a juicy variety), salt, pepper, any other burger seasonings you want, cheese, and hot dog buns. To start, prepare the beef however you normally would for regular ol' hamburgers, but avoid these mistakes. Once you've done that, you need to get the beef into a flat hot dog-ish shape. You could do this a couple ways: by wrapping the beef in plastic wrap and spinning it into shape before flattening, or by simply rolling the beef into long logs by hand, then flattening them. From there, you can grill your "patties," making sure they reach an internal temperature of 160 F, which is the point at which they are deemed safe for consumption by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Then place them into the hot dog buns and top them however you want. It's a simple, but fun, twist on an American classic.

