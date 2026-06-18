Dollar General Drops Deep Discounts On Thousands Of Groceries And Pantry Staples

Whether you're a longtime Dollar General shopper or a newbie looking for cheaper name-brand snacks as grocery prices continue to rise, you may be happy to know that you can now find more items for about $1 at the small-box discount retailer. During an earnings call on June 2, 2026, the company CEO, Todd Vasos, said Dollar General was continuing to provide for its customers during a time of "sustained inflation" and "elevated fuel prices" [27:58].

"From a value perspective, we continue to be pleased with our pricing position... as well as our extensive offering of more than 2,000 items across the store at or below the $1 price point," he said [5:34]. While the low prices are geared towards the company's "financially constrained" core customers [4:17], Dollar General is seeing an increase in middle-income and high-income shoppers [6:56] who are looking for deals, according to Vasos. Among the various discount items, there's a newly expanded frozen section stocked with $1 products. This year also saw the expansion of the company's private label grocery offerings [6:25] that are also priced at $1.