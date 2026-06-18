Dollar General Drops Deep Discounts On Thousands Of Groceries And Pantry Staples
Whether you're a longtime Dollar General shopper or a newbie looking for cheaper name-brand snacks as grocery prices continue to rise, you may be happy to know that you can now find more items for about $1 at the small-box discount retailer. During an earnings call on June 2, 2026, the company CEO, Todd Vasos, said Dollar General was continuing to provide for its customers during a time of "sustained inflation" and "elevated fuel prices" [27:58].
"From a value perspective, we continue to be pleased with our pricing position... as well as our extensive offering of more than 2,000 items across the store at or below the $1 price point," he said [5:34]. While the low prices are geared towards the company's "financially constrained" core customers [4:17], Dollar General is seeing an increase in middle-income and high-income shoppers [6:56] who are looking for deals, according to Vasos. Among the various discount items, there's a newly expanded frozen section stocked with $1 products. This year also saw the expansion of the company's private label grocery offerings [6:25] that are also priced at $1.
All the ways to save at Dollar General
Besides the $1 private label products under the Clover Valley brand name, the core of Dollar General's stock of discount products is called Value Valley. It's made up of 500 items, including groceries, that rotate throughout the year. In general, you find a decent range of grocery products priced at, or even below, $1, from canned goods to yogurt to dried pasta.
Penny deals are another way to save at Dollar General. These unannounced clearance sale items are hard to find, but worth the search, with entire Facebook groups dedicated to hunting them down. Another reason for the discounts may be competition from other dollar stores, such as Dollar Tree, with each trying to lure customers in with the cheapest prices. Whatever the reason, with Dollar General's more than 21,000 stores in 48 states and inflation not likely to go down anytime soon, these new discounts should make a lot of shoppers happy.