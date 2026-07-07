Not Pesto Or Marinara: Pair Salmon With This Italian Sauce For An Easy And Delicious Dinner

Many busy home cooks look forward to salmon night because it's as simple as it is predictable. The fatty fish is often the saving grace of an otherwise chaotic day, given that it can be perfectly executed on culinary autopilot. As one component of a three-part formula that makes dinner even easier by combining a protein with a carb and a vegetable, baked salmon is also a classic, all-time best. But it can still feel a bit monotonous if you don't tinker with its seasonings now and then — and Italian salsa verde is just the tasty, no-cook sauce to make your seafood a swimming success.

Italian salsa verde doesn't contain the typical tomatillos that star in what might be the more familiar Mexican version of the sauce. Rather, it's resolutely green with fresh leafy herbs, fragrant with garlic, and bright with briny acidity. If that doesn't sound too far off from pesto, know that Italian salsa verde doesn't include pine nuts or parm, nor is basil its standard star. But if the sauce's otherwise pretty adaptable parts all sound like elements you'd want to introduce to your baked salmon anyway, then you've got a good grasp on why it works so well with the versatile fish fillets. All you have to do is toss your Italian salsa verde together, add it to the cooked fish, and make sure to keep this delicious new zag in your salmon night rotation.