The Step You Can't Skip To Safely Use Your Oven's Self-Cleaning Feature

Is the inside of your oven looking a little worse for the wear? You're not alone. Over time, little bits of food — like pie filling that's bubbled over, pizza cheese that's fallen off of the crust, and rogue french fries — can make their way to the bottom of your oven, resulting in a stinky, burnt-on mess. If your oven has a self-cleaning feature, it's easy to turn it on and let it go to work — but it's key to make sure your area is properly ventilated before you start (and in many cases, it's as easy as turning on your range hood fan).

Ventilating your kitchen is key to help you stay safe and comfortable while your self-cleaning oven heats up and does the hard work of un-gunking its interior. Proper ventilation helps the heat and fumes created during the cleaning process escape your home. To ensure your kitchen is properly ventilated as your oven heats up, you'll want to turn on your range hood fan, and you might need to open a window as well. If you're finding that your kitchen (and the rest of your home) are still filling up with smoke or a tough-to-deal-with smell, you might also want to place a box fan in a nearby window (set to pull air outside) to help gasses make their way outdoors and reduce the heat in your kitchen.