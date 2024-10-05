Mistakes You're Probably Making When Cleaning Your Oven

One of the top mistakes that people make, according to experts, is that they simply don't clean their oven often enough. While deep cleaning the oven may not be at the top of your to-do list, it's still important to prioritize this job because avoiding it will end up costing you more time and money in the long run. The best interval to clean your oven will vary based on use, but it's better to clean more often than not enough.

"You should aim to deep-clean the oven about every three to six months," says Marla Mock, President of Molly Maid. "Cleaning the oven at least every quarter will help you improve and maintain your oven's performance and lifespan." Of course, if you make a particularly messy dish or have to spot clean your oven, you can go above and beyond the quarterly clean.

Adding a deep clean to your routine will make your oven perform better and last longer. Not only will your food come out better but the coils will heat more efficiently, cutting down on energy costs. A dirty oven is also an increased fire risk, as built-up grease can catch fire if it comes into contact with flames or intense heat.