What Happens If You Leave Burger Patties In The Freezer For Too Long?

Buying frozen burgers patties is a smart move. You can cook them from frozen if you're short on time, so you've always got a delicious meal to make in a pinch. But if you are wondering what happens to them if they stay in the freezer too long — or for that matter, what too long even is — you're not alone. Whether you buy them in the freezer aisle or stock up on ground beef when it's on sale and make your own patties, frozen patties will retain optimal flavor and texture for up to four months if they're in an airtight container. After that, the taste, texture, and appearance will all start to decline. From a health perspective, beef can stay safe to consume virtually indefinitely in the freezer, but it simply won't be as pleasant to eat after those first four months.

It's important to keep food properly stored in the freezer, meaning tightly sealed in an airtight container. If not, you are running the risk of unsightly freezer burn, which will turn the meat dry and leathery — not something you'll particularly enjoy munching on. (And when meat isn't properly sealed, freezer burn can happen far faster than four months.)

Freezer burn happens when moisture inside the meat forms ice crystals, which then move to the meat's surface and sublimate, leading to the previously mentioned decline in quality. If your beef is freezer burned, you'll have to thaw the meat and cook it to know for sure if the taste has been changed. (It's generally still safe to eat either way.)