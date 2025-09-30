The Simple Way To Make Frozen Burger Patties That Outshine The Freezer Aisle
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're making hamburgers at home, it would be ideal to make them fresh. However, sometimes, it can take a lot of time to go to the grocery and set it all up. When you want something quick and easy from the freezer, you could buy store-bought frozen burgers and upgrade them with a few simple tips. Just because they're frozen doesn't mean they can't be tasty. Heck, even some chain restaurants secretly use frozen burgers. For some help on the issue, we reached out to chef John Politte, founder and host of It's Only Food on YouTube.
"For a home cook who's short on time," Politte says, "frozen burger patties can be a convenient solution. They eliminate the need for prepping ground beef, forming patties, and cleaning up extra dishes, making them ideal when you want a quick meal." Politte's preferred frozen patty brands are Bubba Burger, Applegate, and Trader Joe's, with Dr. Praeger's, Beyond Meat, and Impossible Foods as favorites on the meatless side of things. "In terms of taste and texture," he continues, "frozen patties may not be as flavorful or juicy as freshly made ones. Still, many brands offer decent quality, and they're especially useful for busy weeknights or last-minute gatherings." However, Politte says you can avoid buying the store-bought patties and prep your own frozen burgers at home to get even more delicious flavor.
How to make your own homemade frozen burger patties
"Homemade burger patties are often preferred for their flavor, texture, and control over ingredients," John Politte says. "For home cooks looking to save time, forming and freezing patties in advance is an excellent option. By shaping the patties and placing them in the freezer, you can enjoy the convenience of ready-to-cook burgers without sacrificing quality." For a classic burger seasoning, you can use just a little garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. But some extra paprika and chili powder will expand the palate and give more depth of flavor. If you want a little sweetness and spice, try adding some brown sugar and cayenne pepper.
Once you have your burger blend, Politte says you should shape the patties, then put them on parchment paper before freezing them, so they don't stick, and they'll last up to a few months in the freezer in an airtight container. They can go straight to the grill or skillet frozen, but you may want to thaw them overnight in the fridge. Once on the grill or in the skillet, you can glaze your frozen burgers for more flavor. Simply add a little Worcestershire and black pepper, mix some bourbon with brown sugar, cumin, and chili powder, or just go straight to the Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce for a pre-made flavor kick.
To save more time, Politte recommends preparing your other ingredients in advance. "Chop onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and other toppings ahead of time and store them in the refrigerator." This way, everything will be ready to go for dinner.