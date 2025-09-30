The Simple Way To Make Frozen Burger Patties That Outshine The Freezer Aisle

"Homemade burger patties are often preferred for their flavor, texture, and control over ingredients," John Politte says. "For home cooks looking to save time, forming and freezing patties in advance is an excellent option. By shaping the patties and placing them in the freezer, you can enjoy the convenience of ready-to-cook burgers without sacrificing quality." For a classic burger seasoning, you can use just a little garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. But some extra paprika and chili powder will expand the palate and give more depth of flavor. If you want a little sweetness and spice, try adding some brown sugar and cayenne pepper.

Once you have your burger blend, Politte says you should shape the patties, then put them on parchment paper before freezing them, so they don't stick, and they'll last up to a few months in the freezer in an airtight container. They can go straight to the grill or skillet frozen, but you may want to thaw them overnight in the fridge. Once on the grill or in the skillet, you can glaze your frozen burgers for more flavor. Simply add a little Worcestershire and black pepper, mix some bourbon with brown sugar, cumin, and chili powder, or just go straight to the Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce for a pre-made flavor kick.

To save more time, Politte recommends preparing your other ingredients in advance. "Chop onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and other toppings ahead of time and store them in the refrigerator." This way, everything will be ready to go for dinner.