When it comes to exciting ways to prepare cabbage, treating it like you would a protein generally gets successful results. For example, flavor-bombing your cabbage with steak seasoning or copying the viral cabbage boil hack implements both flavors and cooking methods you'd usually reserve for steak and shellfish, respectively. And you can add another trick to your list, because even something as simple as chicken bouillon powder can make your cabbage craveable. You can use the chicken bouillon to make a paste and add it to the cabbage for a flavor-packed result.

Chicken bouillon powder is so flavorful because it's made from seasoned, dehydrated chicken stock. It's sometimes compressed into little individual cubes or sold in powder form alongside the other dry seasonings in the grocery store. Normally used to add savory, meaty umami to soups and stews, those bouillon granules can also be turned into a paste if you mix them with a little fat. Butter works well as the added fat of choice, but cooking your cabbage in beef tallow brings a ton of additional flavor and makes the leaves beautifully tender — either is a fine option. Both fats are fairly solid at room temperature but quickly melt into silky pools when exposed to heat.

Fat also enhances and carries flavor, meaning it'll intensify all that tasty nuance to help ensure your cabbage becomes evenly coated with silky texture and beautifully meaty flavor. Additionally, rather than hiding the cabbage's natural earthy sweetness, the bouillon blends with it to create a hearty richness that completely overcomes this veggie's reputation for being bland and bitter. Bonus points if you choose to fry your cabbage to give it crispy, bouillon-flavored edges.