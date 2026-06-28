Add A Packet Of This Seasoning To Cabbage For Bold Steakhouse-Style Flavor

Cabbage isn't always the most appealing vegetable on the dinner table, so making it as mouthwatering as possible — whether fried, grilled, boiled, or otherwise, is a top priority. Thankfully, with a bit of seasoning, it can take center stage. Amping up the taste of cabbage is actually quite easy since it is a vegetable that absorbs flavors well. If you want real flavor though, you should consider giving your cabbage the steak treatment by grilling it with some steakhouse seasoning mix.

Grilled cabbage is known for having better flavor and texture, but it is often seasoned with just some salt, black pepper, and maybe some garlic seasoning. Adding a sachet of steak seasoning to it, however, is a low-effort way to boost its tastiness without having to whip out a whole bunch of spices from your cabinet.

Steak seasoning usually blends spicy, garlicky, and salty flavors, bringing in more umami notes for those who crave strong savory flavors. When paired with cooked cabbage, especially grilled, it minimizes the risk of a bland meal and instead gives you a vegetable that's smoky, charred, and packed with bold savory flavors. If you're not much of a griller, you can also roast your cabbage or pan sear it with steak seasoning. You can easily find store-bought dry steak seasoning sachets or marinade mixes, and they are best added before the cooking begins for maximum flavor.