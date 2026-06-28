Add A Packet Of This Seasoning To Cabbage For Bold Steakhouse-Style Flavor
Cabbage isn't always the most appealing vegetable on the dinner table, so making it as mouthwatering as possible — whether fried, grilled, boiled, or otherwise, is a top priority. Thankfully, with a bit of seasoning, it can take center stage. Amping up the taste of cabbage is actually quite easy since it is a vegetable that absorbs flavors well. If you want real flavor though, you should consider giving your cabbage the steak treatment by grilling it with some steakhouse seasoning mix.
Grilled cabbage is known for having better flavor and texture, but it is often seasoned with just some salt, black pepper, and maybe some garlic seasoning. Adding a sachet of steak seasoning to it, however, is a low-effort way to boost its tastiness without having to whip out a whole bunch of spices from your cabinet.
Steak seasoning usually blends spicy, garlicky, and salty flavors, bringing in more umami notes for those who crave strong savory flavors. When paired with cooked cabbage, especially grilled, it minimizes the risk of a bland meal and instead gives you a vegetable that's smoky, charred, and packed with bold savory flavors. If you're not much of a griller, you can also roast your cabbage or pan sear it with steak seasoning. You can easily find store-bought dry steak seasoning sachets or marinade mixes, and they are best added before the cooking begins for maximum flavor.
Tips for the best grilled cabbage with steak seasoning
Bringing steakhouse-style vibes to your vegetables is one of the best ways to guarantee top tier flavors. One of the most important things to keep in mind is to add your seasoning at the correct time. Brush your cabbage with some oil first so the spice blend can stick on to it, then season it before placing it on the grill. It's also a good idea to add melted butter to the cabbage about half-way through for added fat and flavor. The butter will also help the seasoning to sink deeper into the veg. Olive oil is an alternative if you'd prefer a vegan-friendly version. If preparing on the grill, remember to flip the cabbage for an evenly cooked dish. Alternatively, another way to cook cabbage is to roast it in the oven until perfectly tender inside and crispy on the outside.
There are a few other ingredients that you may wish to pair with your grilled steakhouse-style cabbage, including some chopped cilantro, shredded parmesan cheese, and lemon or lime juice (acid will bring in a zesty flavor and ease up any bitterness). If you're a fan of extra spicy food, it might be worth adding chili flakes to the cabbage once it's finished on the grill. Top your steakhouse-style cabbage with bacon and cheese for a comfort food twist that complements the seasoning.