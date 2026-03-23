Why You Should Be Braising Cabbage In Beef Tallow
First kale, then Brussels sprouts, and now cabbage is finally joining the list of cruciferous veggies getting the love and attention it deserves. Despite being consumed almost worldwide as a staple part of many cultures' cuisines, cabbage is often an afterthought, until now. Not only does cabbage offer a simple, affordable way to bulk up your favorite meals, it also has star-power of its own, especially when braised to tender perfection in one of the tastiest cooking fats ever: beef tallow.
Beef tallow is perfect for infusing roasted veggies with flavor, as it's meaty, a little smoky, and contains fat-soluble vitamins. Crunchy and slightly spicy eaten raw, but soft and buttery when properly cooked, cabbage is full of fiber, vitamins, and may also help regulate blood pressure and cholesterol. Cook cabbage with beef tallow low and slow along with bone broth, a few seasonings, and a touch of acid, such as balsamic vinegar or apple cider vinegar, and these flavors meld to create a luscious, flavorful veggie-forward dish that can serve as a side to roasted duck or grilled salmon or stand on its own as the main.
Beef tallow's high smoke point also makes it a good choice for long, slow cooking methods, since it's unlikely to burn. This is especially important for braising cabbage, as braising proteins (even without a Dutch oven) involves partially submerging the meat in liquid. Cabbage requires much less liquid than meat when braising and using beef tallow helps ensure your cabbage emerges beautifully roasted rather than partially charred.
How to braise cabbage in beef tallow
Possibly the most important part of braising cabbage wedges in beef tallow is making sure each wedge makes contact with the tallow-coated surface of your braising pan. That means nestling the cabbage into the pan in a single layer, rather than propping wedges on top of each other. This ensures the cabbage braises evenly for a uniformly tender texture, while also guaranteeing the leaves have plenty of time to soak up all the beautiful, meaty flavor that makes beef tallow one of the biggest food trends of 2026.
The next thing to think about is your braising liquid. Stock and broth both add flavor and richness, and what kind you choose depends on whether you'd like to emphasize the tallow or cabbage more. Veggie stock or broth brings out the savory earthiness of the cabbage, while beef broth brings tallow's flavors to the foreground. Both choices have their merits, so pick the one that best suits your personal tastes and flavors in the rest of the meal, such as using veggie stock with a steak dinner to provide contrast.
Since beef tallow and cabbage are rich and savory, it's a good idea to choose seasonings with a little bit of piquancy or tanginess, such as freshly cracked pepper, ground cayenne, or hot smoked paprika. These, along with your chosen acid, will elevate the flavors in tallow and cabbage by preventing them from becoming too muddled or one-note.