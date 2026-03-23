First kale, then Brussels sprouts, and now cabbage is finally joining the list of cruciferous veggies getting the love and attention it deserves. Despite being consumed almost worldwide as a staple part of many cultures' cuisines, cabbage is often an afterthought, until now. Not only does cabbage offer a simple, affordable way to bulk up your favorite meals, it also has star-power of its own, especially when braised to tender perfection in one of the tastiest cooking fats ever: beef tallow.

Beef tallow is perfect for infusing roasted veggies with flavor, as it's meaty, a little smoky, and contains fat-soluble vitamins. Crunchy and slightly spicy eaten raw, but soft and buttery when properly cooked, cabbage is full of fiber, vitamins, and may also help regulate blood pressure and cholesterol. Cook cabbage with beef tallow low and slow along with bone broth, a few seasonings, and a touch of acid, such as balsamic vinegar or apple cider vinegar, and these flavors meld to create a luscious, flavorful veggie-forward dish that can serve as a side to roasted duck or grilled salmon or stand on its own as the main.

Beef tallow's high smoke point also makes it a good choice for long, slow cooking methods, since it's unlikely to burn. This is especially important for braising cabbage, as braising proteins (even without a Dutch oven) involves partially submerging the meat in liquid. Cabbage requires much less liquid than meat when braising and using beef tallow helps ensure your cabbage emerges beautifully roasted rather than partially charred.