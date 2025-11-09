Transform Bland Cabbage Into Something Magical With This Viral Cooking Method
For some of us, cabbage is just for salad or coleslaw, but cooked cabbage can be amazing if you know how to do it right. There are different types of cabbage and various ways to cook with them to get the most out of its specific attributes. Take for instance, this cooking method that brings boring cabbage to life: braising. Using the easiest cabbage you're likely to find — the standard green cabbage, (which is probably what you imagine when you think of a head of cabbage), this viral preparation isn't far off from braising.
For this cabbage boil creation, you're going to use many of the same elements that are found in a seafood boil that's guaranteed to win every time, and you can go as simple or extravagant as you want. It will come out tender like a steak and full of delicious juices that can become the centerpiece of your next meal. And, thankfully, it's super easy to prepare. For the most basic method, all you need is a whole cabbage, some Cajun or seafood-boil spices, butter, and tinfoil.
How to make a cabbage boil
Start with a whole green cabbage and core out the bottom, where the stalk grows. The cabbage will eventually be wrapped in aluminum foil, so you need to rub or brush some olive oil around it, so it doesn't stick to the foil. Next, fill the hole you made with cubes of butter. It will melt as the cabbage cooks in the oven. For seasonings, classic Old Bay is an obvious choice to get the seafood boil flavor, but you can sprinkle garlic or onion powder, or any savory dried herbs and spices around the cabbage head or stuff garlic cloves in the cored center. The more you coat the cabbage with seasonings, the more flavor you'll get. For some super bold flavor, plus a little spice, add a good dusting of regular or smoked paprika. Powder on some chicken bouillon or pour some chicken or beef broth in the center of the cabbage for an extra boost.
Wrap the entire cabbage with foil and cook it at around 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about two hours until the cabbage is sufficiently tender to cut through. This dish is delicious served with grilled shrimp or some andouille sausage for the full seafood boil experience. You can even add your ingredients to the center of the cabbage as it cooks to enhance the flavor. And once you try it, you'll never see cabbage the same way again.