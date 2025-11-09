Transform Bland Cabbage Into Something Magical With This Viral Cooking Method

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For some of us, cabbage is just for salad or coleslaw, but cooked cabbage can be amazing if you know how to do it right. There are different types of cabbage and various ways to cook with them to get the most out of its specific attributes. Take for instance, this cooking method that brings boring cabbage to life: braising. Using the easiest cabbage you're likely to find — the standard green cabbage, (which is probably what you imagine when you think of a head of cabbage), this viral preparation isn't far off from braising.

For this cabbage boil creation, you're going to use many of the same elements that are found in a seafood boil that's guaranteed to win every time, and you can go as simple or extravagant as you want. It will come out tender like a steak and full of delicious juices that can become the centerpiece of your next meal. And, thankfully, it's super easy to prepare. For the most basic method, all you need is a whole cabbage, some Cajun or seafood-boil spices, butter, and tinfoil.